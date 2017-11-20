© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Libra Industries installs another 3D post reflow AOI system

EMS provider Libra Industries has received and completed the installation of a second Omron VT-S730 3D Post Reflow AOI system at its Dallas, TX facility.

With the new 3D-SJI combo technology, Libra Industries can easily detect lifted lead, lifted component and component coplanarity, and provide high quality solder joint inspection.



Libra Industries has implemented the new high performance, high-speed inspection system to provide its customers with high quality SMT production. The company can certify its SMT production with full IPC standard compliance using Omron’s new 3D-SJI technology.



The VT-S730 features color highlight 3D solder shape reconstruction technology, as well as specific phase shift inspection technology that makes it a highly efficient inspection system.