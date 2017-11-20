© Volkswagen Electronics Production | November 20, 2017
Volkswagen to invest €22.8 billion in production
The main focus is on the further development of modular production, the continuation of the model offensive and further orientation towards e-mobility.
In order to reach its goals the Volkswagen Group will be investing about EUR 22.8 billion throughout the world from 2018 to 2022.
“The investment package which has now been adopted will give a decisive boost to the largest product and technology offensive in the history of the brand. It is our objective to position Volkswagen sustainably in the lead in the volume segments and to take up a leading position in e-mobility,” says Dr. Herbert Diess, CEO of the Volkswagen brand.
The main focus will be on Germany, which will account for investments totaling EUR 14 billion. One of the key measures will be the transformation of the Zwickau plant into a pure e-mobility facility, with an investment volume of about EUR 1 billion. In the first stage, Volkswagen will be concentrating the series production of its future electric vehicles based on the new modular electric drive kit (MEB) here. In 2020, the Volkswagen I.D., the first vehicle in the new generation of electric automobiles will be launched on the market.
The new vehicle generation will be launched at almost the same time in Europe, China and the USA. In 2020, the production volume on the launch of the Volkswagen I.D. will be about 100’000 vehicles. At least 1 million Volkswagen electric cars are planned for 2025.
Production of the Volkswagen Golf and Passat in Zwickau is to be relocated to Wolfsburg and Emden in the future. The company is investing EUR 2.9 billion in Wolfsburg in order to pool production of the next-generation Golf at the plant, among other items. At Emden, the total investment with a view to concentrating production of the Passat family at the plant from the end of 2018 will be about EUR 1.1 billion.
In addition, vehicle production plants throughout the world such as those at Pamplona in Spain, Palmela in Portugal and Bratislava in Slovakia are preparing for the production of further MQB vehicles. SUV projects are planned for plants in Mexico, the USA, South America and Russia.
As regards the future of the German Components plants, Volkswagen is investing more than EUR 750 million in Brunswick, about EUR 1.5 billion in Kassel and more than EUR 800 million in Emden.
