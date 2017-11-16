Electronics Production | November 16, 2017
Weller is closing 2017 with double digit growth
Weller is expecting dubble digit growth for 2017 - and this thanks to several new product releases across the scope of the company.
Optoelectronics, Sensors/Actuators and Discretes climb The O-S-D market segments are growing at above average rates in 2017 and all three are...
Swisslog wins two major contract wins in Japanese medical devices industry Swisslog has been awarded contracts to optimise the storage and handling of medical...
Smiths Detection secures orders from U.S. Customs and Border Protection Smiths Detection Inc. (SDI) secured orders totalling USD 7.1 million for HCVM e35 NA and...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Trendforce: Korean quake won't influence panel industry much At 2:29 p.m. on November 15 of South Korea's local time (1:29 p.m. of Taiwan's local...
Samsung could increase competition in DRAM market next year During the recent two years, limited increase in production capacity and challenges related...
Kitron receives new order from Husqvarna Group Kitron has received a further order from Husqvarna Group in addition to already existing...
Essemtec makes some strides within dispensing 2017 was an extreme year for Essemtec. The company can boast with a growth of 62%, and there is a reason for that. The company released four new products during the year and saw massive growth within the dispensing unit.
Sponsored content by KeysightDrive Down Size and Cost 0f Test with PXI/AXIe Manufacturers are transitioning from standalone bench top to modular test platforms. For some, the decision towards modular is essential as it helps to address the test challenges of multi-channel technologies, cost and time to...
Nordson Test & Inspection Line Up in Munich The Nordson Test & Inspection team will showcase a suite of award-winning systems including...
IC Insights ups 2017 IC market forecast to +22% Strong growth to be driven by a 74 percent surge in the DRAM market and 44 percent jump in...
Seica is set to make some noise with new hybrid solution Evertiq met up with Luca Corli, Director of Sales at Seica, to talk about the business year and the company's new 'flying bed of nails' for panels tester.
Orbotech receives multi-million dollar order from Japan Orbotech has received orders totaling USD 31 million for a variety of solutions from an...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Electrolube is looking to finish the year on a new high It has been an interesting year for Electrolube. The electro-chemicals, specialist saw a 29 percent increase in turnover during the first six months of 2017.
Schweizer invests in China Schweizer Electronic signed an investment agreement with the government of Jintan/China...
Toshiba’s capacity remains largely intact despite rumours Despite lower-than-expected output caused by certain problems in production lines...
Innovations to maximize line productivity and total factory efficiency Yamaha Motor Europe IM Division will showcase its Total Line Solution, delivering the...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
IC Makers maximise 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity A total of 25 new 300mm wafer fabs is expected between 2016 and 2021 as the outlook for...
Earth Observation Satellite launched with Zeiss Optics On 13 October 2017, at 10:27 CET, the new Sentinel-5P earth observation satellite of the European Space Agency ESA was launched into space in northern Russia. Sentinel-5P is one of the overall six satellites in the EU-sponsored...
Indium is eying the Automotive shift Evertiq had a chat with Karthik Vijay, Technical Manager at Indium Corporation, to see how the company is reacting to the massive shift towards the electrification of the automotive industry.
Thales Alenia Space secures MicroCarb contract Thales Alenia Space has signed a contract with the UK Space Agency to work on MicroCarb, a...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Productronica 2017 is a go! Once again evertiq jumped on a plane and flew from a cold and wet Sweden down to an equally cold and wet Munich for the Productronica show.
x86 Processors continue to corner server market DRAMeXchange estimates that 96 percent of all server CPUs shipped worldwide this year will...
Protecno invest in Orbotech’s Nuvogo Direct Imaging solution Protecno, a France-based electronics manufacturer and part of Groupe GTID, has...
