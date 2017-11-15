© schweizer PCB | November 15, 2017
Schweizer invests in China
Schweizer Electronic signed an investment agreement with the government of Jintan/China (Jiangsu Province) to set up a sustainable high technology PCB and embedding production facility in China.
The total investment will amount to USD 180 million over the next years to enable group sales to jump to up to USD 500 million.
Schweizer has successfully collaborated with Infineon, for many years, in the field of embedding technologies. Furthermore, the Schweizer Group has built a strong network and footprint in Asia through its Partners WUS and Meiko.
With the investment into a high-tech production facility in China, the company will further exploit the world-wide market potential for high-power and embedding applications by providing its customers with innovative, high-quality PCB and embedding solutions and address the fast-growing Chinese market.
“Our target is to become the leading sensor and power PCB manufacturer for the megatrends of mobility and energy efficiency. This is possible for us, since we have the right people, the right technologies and the right international network. By this investment we are able to serve the customer demands and participate in the substantial market growth, while at the same time securing the long-term viability of our production site in Schramberg”, says Nicolas Schweizer, Chief Technology Officer and Member of the Board of Schweizer Electronic AG.
With a view to the decision for China as the location for the new production facility Marc Bunz, Chief Financial Officer and Member of the Board of Schweizer Electronic AG, adds: “Having undertaken comprehensive research and location analysis efforts, China emerged as the location best suited for our purposes as it offers the best overall frame conditions for the investment.”
