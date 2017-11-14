© Philips

German Armed Forces use Philips Lumify ultrasound for rescue operations

The German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) will adopt Philips’ Lumify mobile app-based diagnostic ultrasound solution as standard equipment to be used by its doctors and paramedics in emergency and rescue operations.

"To meet the special requirements of the German Armed Forces, we have put together a tailor-made solution that goes far beyond the mere delivery of equipment," said Bastian Werminghoff, Director Business Group Ultrasound, Philips DACH. “The Lumify systems are supplied with special transport boxes or transport backpacks that, in addition to the ultrasound probes, also contain a ruggedised tablet and all the necessary consumables, such as ultrasound gel.”



"We really have put together a package that maximizes the digital possibilities to provide optimal support for users," explained Bastian Werminghoff.



The purchase of 142 customised and fully supported ultrasound solutions, each including three Lumify transducers, will provide the German army with the capability to make ultrasound-guided diagnoses in the field so that targeted treatment can be initiated as quickly as possible. Even in civil accident and emergency medicine, mobile ultrasound can be a useful supplement to other diagnostic tools, benefiting doctors and patients alike.



The system has also been customised with other special features to facilitate maximum uptime, including the ability to replace the tablet’s battery during operation, and easy USB cable replacement. The tablet is also pre-installed with digital medical information and resources, such as drug information, ultrasound guidelines and tutorials on using the system.