© tom_schmucker dreamstime.com

Chemplate wins patent suit against Cedal

Chemplate Materials SL (Chemplate) announces that it has won its patent suit against former Licensee Cedal Equipment SRL (Cedal) in Turin Court.

With this Cedal loses all rights to produce, commercialise, distribute, sell and/or import any machine incorporating Chemplate’s Indubond-like technology, Chemplate states in a press release.



The Technology behind the Indubond Trademark, Chemplate’s Patented Inductive Bonding Registration System, licensed to Cedal, has been ruled to be for the sole benefit of Chemplate Materials SL. Cedal was found to be in violation of Chemplate’s European Patent # EP1460880. Cedal is forbidden any involvement in two machine types: the “Bonding 130” pin registered Inductive Bonding System, as well as the Pinless 211 single drawer machine.



In addition, the court found that Cedal’s filing of Italian patents #s 1,378,457 and 1.383.504, describing technology belonging to Chemplate Materials, to be a violation of Chemplate’s rights as delineated in their European Patent. As a result, Chemplate was awarded the title of Cedal’s Italian Patents #s 1,378,457 and1.383.504.



Additionally, Cedal must pay Chemplate Materials damages as well as two-thirds of Chemplate’s legal costs for the process and additional costs related to the appeal by Cedal of the original ruling.



Cedal became a licensee of Chemplate’s Indubond Technology back in 2005. And according to Chemplate, violations of the license came to light in 2007. When it became clear to the company that Cedal was infringing on its European patent, a law suit was filed in May of 2010. The original suit was declared in Chemplate’s favor.



Cedal began an appeals process in January of 2015 and lost that appeal in a decision announced in August of 2016 and confirmed by the Court of Turin on in September 2016.