Nano Dimension opens its first customer experience center

Nano Dimension announces that the company has opened its first Customer Experience Centre (CEC).

The Israel location is the first of several Nano Dimension Customer Experience Centre’s planned worldwide to accelerate the adoption of additive manufacturing for electronics development. Nano Dimension’s CECs will also serve as customer and reseller training facility and sales support centres.



The CEC is an integral part of Nano Dimensions' go-to-market and business development strategy, and also signals the company’s shift from its initial R&D stage to full product commercialisation. At the centre, customers, distributors and strategic partners will see first-hand the company’s 3D-printing technology, and will learn about designing and producing electronic components and circuits using additive manufacturing.



Located at the company’s headquarters in Ness Ziona, the CEC will feature Nano Dimension’s DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D Printer, designed for professional electronics development.



“Companies that are engaged in computing and actuating hardware products are under pressure to speed up their concepts into market-ready products quickly, while meeting the need for small, faster and more functional electronics,” said Amit Dror, CEO of Nano Dimension. “We are making agile hardware development immediately accessible through our Customer Experience Center, which will serve as a one-stop shop for advanced additive manufacturing technology. For the first time, customers can leverage Nano Dimension’s expertise and experience the benefits of electrified additive manufacturing applications on site.”