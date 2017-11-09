© Misumi General | November 09, 2017
Misumi Group sets up local subsidiary in Mexico
The group is fully committed to entering the Mexican market, where high growth is anticipated, to further expand business in the Americas region.
The automotive industry continues to shift production to Mexico based on the lower costs of production. In addition, Japanese companies have been aggressively investing in the region since 2000 to better service the North American market. In a response to these market conditions, Misumi will be establishing a local subsidiary in Querétaro City, Mexico, where there is already a concentration of Japanese manufacturers. Beginning in April 2018, the Mexican subsidiary will support local manufacturing companies.
Misumi Mexico will offer factory automation components, die and mold components, electrical supplies, tools, and MRO products to meet the needs of the regio.
According to Representative Director, President, and CEO, Ryusei Ono, “There is no business capable of supplying all the manufacturing equipment, manufacturing components, and auxiliary production materials used by these manufacturers, and there is a growing need to consolidate this type of procurement. Misumi Mexico will meet this need,” Ono continues, “with Misumi’s strength of ’reliable, quick delivery.’”
