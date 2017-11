The final hurdle cleared – Foxconn Wisconsin is a ‘Go!’

© foxconn

Governor Scott Walker took to twitter to confirm that Wisconsin’s economic development agency has approved the USD 3 billion incentives package for EMS-giant Foxconn to set up shop in the state.

WEDC's Board approved the deal with Foxconn. Wisconsin is ready to welcome the world’s largest electronics contract manufacturer to Wisconsin and the United States! #WIWorking — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) November 8, 2017

The vote by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation was the last hurdle to clear for the deal. The Taiwanese company expects to be able to open the USD 10 billion manufacturing plant in 2020, Reuters reports.As previously r eported by evertiq , the new LCD plant will initially employ 3’000 people, but Foxconn has previously stated that this number could grow up to 13’000, which would make Foxconn a huge employer for the region.