© ra2studio dreamstime.com Analysis | November 15, 2017
Toshiba’s capacity remains largely intact despite rumours
Despite lower-than-expected output caused by certain problems in production lines, Toshiba will be able to deliver its NAND Flash shipments as per the dates and volumes in its fourth-quarter contracts, says DRAMeXchange.
After confirming with sources, DRAMeXchange refutes a report alleging that Toshiba’s monthly NAND Flash capacity has been reduced by nearly 100'000 wafers and some of its production lines have been suspended.
Alan Chen, senior research manager at DRAMeXchange, stated that Toshiba’s production trouble will not have a major effect on the overall NAND Flash supply and demand in the fourth quarter of 2017 and in the first quarter of 2018. As for the NAND Flash spot market, there is no module supplier suspending quotes or shipments after knowing this information. This incident is expected to be resolved immediately with Toshiba quickly ramping up production to lower or fully compensate for the wafer deficit.
NAND Flash capacity to expand noticeably in the fourth quarter
Chen noted that DRAMeXchange’s market outlook for this fourth quarter remains unchanged. The supply gap in this period will be smaller than in the third quarter. This also signals that the supply will eventually meet up to the demand, thus achieving market balance.
“Several factors are at work to make this happen,” said Chen. “First, non-Samsung suppliers are gradually moving their 3D-NAND processes into the volume production stage. Furthermore, the release of iPhone X encountered unexpected delays. A part of Apple’s demand for iPhone storage components therefore has also been deferred to the first quarter of 2018. On the whole, the NAND Flash demand in the fourth quarter of this year will be lower than initially anticipated.”
Even with the slight decline in Toshiba’s output, overall supply on the market will still expand conspicuously in the fourth quarter from the third quarter of 2017. Furthermore, NAND Flash demand in the channel market has remained sluggish unless NAND Flash suppliers lower their prices and ensure that the supply is more stable.
In the first quarter of 2018, the NAND Flash demand may be sustained by the strong sales of the latest iPhone devices. However, the markets for other end products will be affected by the seasonal headwinds. From the supply side, the overall production capacity of 3D-NAND products will keep expanding as suppliers improve the yields of their respective processes. Thus, supply will likely catch up to demand during the first half of 2018 and may even exceed it slightly. Only the return of busy season in the second half of 2018 will again put strain on the supply.
Alan Chen, senior research manager at DRAMeXchange, stated that Toshiba’s production trouble will not have a major effect on the overall NAND Flash supply and demand in the fourth quarter of 2017 and in the first quarter of 2018. As for the NAND Flash spot market, there is no module supplier suspending quotes or shipments after knowing this information. This incident is expected to be resolved immediately with Toshiba quickly ramping up production to lower or fully compensate for the wafer deficit.
NAND Flash capacity to expand noticeably in the fourth quarter
Chen noted that DRAMeXchange’s market outlook for this fourth quarter remains unchanged. The supply gap in this period will be smaller than in the third quarter. This also signals that the supply will eventually meet up to the demand, thus achieving market balance.
“Several factors are at work to make this happen,” said Chen. “First, non-Samsung suppliers are gradually moving their 3D-NAND processes into the volume production stage. Furthermore, the release of iPhone X encountered unexpected delays. A part of Apple’s demand for iPhone storage components therefore has also been deferred to the first quarter of 2018. On the whole, the NAND Flash demand in the fourth quarter of this year will be lower than initially anticipated.”
Even with the slight decline in Toshiba’s output, overall supply on the market will still expand conspicuously in the fourth quarter from the third quarter of 2017. Furthermore, NAND Flash demand in the channel market has remained sluggish unless NAND Flash suppliers lower their prices and ensure that the supply is more stable.
In the first quarter of 2018, the NAND Flash demand may be sustained by the strong sales of the latest iPhone devices. However, the markets for other end products will be affected by the seasonal headwinds. From the supply side, the overall production capacity of 3D-NAND products will keep expanding as suppliers improve the yields of their respective processes. Thus, supply will likely catch up to demand during the first half of 2018 and may even exceed it slightly. Only the return of busy season in the second half of 2018 will again put strain on the supply.
Electrolube is looking to finish the year on a new high It has been an interesting year for Electrolube. The electro-chemicals, specialist saw a 29 percent increase in turnover during the first six months of 2017.
Schweizer invests in China Schweizer Electronic signed an investment agreement with the government of Jintan/China...
Toshiba’s capacity remains largely intact despite rumours Despite lower-than-expected output caused by certain problems in production lines...
Innovations to maximize line productivity and total factory efficiency Yamaha Motor Europe IM Division will showcase its Total Line Solution, delivering the...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
IC Makers maximise 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity A total of 25 new 300mm wafer fabs is expected between 2016 and 2021 as the outlook for...
Earth Observation Satellite launched with Zeiss Optics On 13 October 2017, at 10:27 CET, the new Sentinel-5P earth observation satellite of the European Space Agency ESA was launched into space in northern Russia. Sentinel-5P is one of the overall six satellites in the EU-sponsored...
Indium is eying the Automotive shift Evertiq had a chat with Karthik Vijay, Technical Manager at Indium, to see how the company is reacting to the massive shift towards the electrification of the automotive industry.
Thales Alenia Space secures MicroCarb contract Thales Alenia Space has signed a contract with the UK Space Agency to work on MicroCarb, a...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Productronica 2017 is a go! Once again evertiq jumped on a plane and flew from a cold and wet Sweden down to an equally cold and wet Munich for the Productronica show.
x86 Processors continue to corner server market DRAMeXchange estimates that 96 percent of all server CPUs shipped worldwide this year will...
Protecno invest in Orbotech’s Nuvogo Direct Imaging solution Protecno, a France-based electronics manufacturer and part of Groupe GTID, has...
German Armed Forces use Philips Lumify ultrasound for rescue operations The German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) will adopt Philips’ Lumify mobile app-based diagnostic ultrasound solution as standard equipment to be used by its doctors and paramedics in emergency and rescue operations.
Sponsored content by KeysightDrive Down Size and Cost 0f Test with PXI/AXIe Manufacturers are transitioning from standalone bench top to modular test platforms. For some, the decision towards modular is essential as it helps to address the test challenges of multi-channel technologies, cost and time to...
Thermal Management Solutions and latest Laminate Technology Ventec International Group, a world leader in the production of insulated metal substrates...
Pure-Play foundries boosting their presence in China With fabless companies in China on the rise, the country is expected to account for 13% share of pure-play foundry sales in 2017, writes market researcher IC Insights.
Chemplate wins patent suit against Cedal Chemplate Materials SL (Chemplate) announces that it has won its patent suit against...
Faraday Future fires CFO for lack of contribution Faraday Future (FF) announces that the company has decided to terminate the employment of...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Miele new Polish plant will be built in Ksawerów near Lodz In order to create further growth, Miele announced in February that it would build a...
Harman, JBL and Frontier Silicon extend smart audio collaboration Audio systems manufacturer Harman has chosen Frontier’s Minuet Smart Audio platform as...
Embron Group acquires Swedish electronics and software developer Embron Group, the parent company to EMS provider Norautron, has signed an...
Taiwan's IC design houses under pressure with Broadcom/Qualcomm deal Fabless semiconductor giant Broadcom announced on November 6 that the company...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Suitable for direct imaging and high temperature applications By now, the direct imaging technology has become state-of-the art in the pcb...
Real-life Iron Man takes flight Richard Browning took a Guinness World Record for fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit. Then, he took rocket powered a dive into the water.
Terrafame plans nickel and cobalt chemicals production Multi-metal company Terrafame Ltd. is seeing the fast growing demand for battery applications used in electric vehicles – therefore the company is planning to invest in nickel and cobalt chemicals production for use in battery...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments