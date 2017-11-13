© ic insights Analysis | November 13, 2017
Pure-Play foundries boosting their presence in China
With fabless companies in China on the rise, the country is expected to account for 13% share of pure-play foundry sales in 2017, writes market researcher IC Insights.
With the rise of fabless IC companies in China, demand for foundry services in that country has also increased. In total, pure-play foundry sales in China are expected to jump by 16 percent this year to about USD 7.0 billion, more than double the rate of increase for the total pure-play foundry market. Only about 10 percent of TSMC’s sales are forecast to go into China in 2017, yet the company is expected to hold the largest share of the China foundry market this year with a 46 percent share, up two percentage points from 2016.
The Chinese foundry market represented 11 percent of the total pure-play foundry market in 2015, 12 percent in 2016, and is forecast to hold a 13 percent share this year. As a result of this growth, most pure-play foundries have made plans to locate or expand IC production in mainland China over the next few years. TSMC, GlobalFoundries, UMC, Powerchip, and, most recently, TowerJazz have announced plans to boost their China-based wafer fabrication production. Most of these new China-based foundry wafer fabs are scheduled to come online in late 2017 or in 2018. UMC began 40nm production at its 300mm joint venture China fab in November of 2016 and the company is planning to introduce 28nm technology into the fab in the second half of this year with additional expansion plans to come through the end of the decade.
It is well known that China is striving to develop an indigenous semiconductor industry but gaining access to the manufacturing technology has become increasingly difficult. As a result, many China IC companies and government entities have structured joint ventures or partnerships with foundry companies in order to access leading manufacturing technology. The partnerships give Chinese companies much needed access to production capacity using first-rate manufacturing technology and provide the foundries with an ongoing market presence and revenue stream within China.
Examples of pure-play foundries that are working to set up new manufacturing plants in China include:
The Chinese foundry market represented 11 percent of the total pure-play foundry market in 2015, 12 percent in 2016, and is forecast to hold a 13 percent share this year. As a result of this growth, most pure-play foundries have made plans to locate or expand IC production in mainland China over the next few years. TSMC, GlobalFoundries, UMC, Powerchip, and, most recently, TowerJazz have announced plans to boost their China-based wafer fabrication production. Most of these new China-based foundry wafer fabs are scheduled to come online in late 2017 or in 2018. UMC began 40nm production at its 300mm joint venture China fab in November of 2016 and the company is planning to introduce 28nm technology into the fab in the second half of this year with additional expansion plans to come through the end of the decade.
It is well known that China is striving to develop an indigenous semiconductor industry but gaining access to the manufacturing technology has become increasingly difficult. As a result, many China IC companies and government entities have structured joint ventures or partnerships with foundry companies in order to access leading manufacturing technology. The partnerships give Chinese companies much needed access to production capacity using first-rate manufacturing technology and provide the foundries with an ongoing market presence and revenue stream within China.
Examples of pure-play foundries that are working to set up new manufacturing plants in China include:
- UMC is working with Fujian Jin Hua IC Company to construct a 300mm wafer fab in Fujian, China to manufacture DRAM using 32nm process technology developed by UMC.
- GlobalFoundries joined with the Chengdu Government in 1Q17 to begin building a 300mm wafer fab that will manufacture ICs using mainstream 130nm and 180nm processes. Completion is set for early 2018.
- TSMC started construction on a wholly owned USD 3 billion fab in Nanjing, China that will serve as a foundry that manufactures ICs using 16nm technology. Production is scheduled to begin in 2H18.
- TowerJazz signed an agreement with Tacoma Semiconductor to construct a 200mm wafer fab, also in Nanjing, China. TowerJazz will have access to 50 percent of the capacity. Tacoma is responsible for the entire investment of the project.
Protecno invest in Orbotech’s Nuvogo Direct Imaging solution Protecno, a France-based electronics manufacturer and part of Groupe GTID, has...
German Armed Forces use Philips Lumify ultrasound for rescue operations The German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) will adopt Philips’ Lumify mobile app-based diagnostic ultrasound solution as standard equipment to be used by its doctors and paramedics in emergency and rescue operations.
Thermal Management Solutions and latest Laminate Technology Ventec International Group, a world leader in the production of insulated metal substrates...
Pure-Play foundries boosting their presence in China With fabless companies in China on the rise, the country is expected to account for 13% share of pure-play foundry sales in 2017, writes market researcher IC Insights.
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Chemplate wins patent suit against Cedal Chemplate Materials SL (Chemplate) announces that it has won its patent suit against...
Faraday Future fires CFO for lack of contribution Faraday Future (FF) announces that the company has decided to terminate the employment of...
Miele new Polish plant will be built in Ksawerów near Lodz In order to create further growth, Miele announced in February that it would build a...
Harman, JBL and Frontier Silicon extend smart audio collaboration Audio systems manufacturer Harman has chosen Frontier’s Minuet Smart Audio platform as...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
Embron Group acquires Swedish electronics and software developer Embron Group, the parent company to EMS provider Norautron, has signed an...
Taiwan's IC design houses under pressure with Broadcom/Qualcomm deal Fabless semiconductor giant Broadcom announced on November 6 that the company...
Suitable for direct imaging and high temperature applications By now, the direct imaging technology has become state-of-the art in the pcb...
Real-life Iron Man takes flight Richard Browning took a Guinness World Record for fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit. Then, he took rocket powered a dive into the water.
Sponsored content by KeysightDrive Down Size and Cost 0f Test with PXI/AXIe Manufacturers are transitioning from standalone bench top to modular test platforms. For some, the decision towards modular is essential as it helps to address the test challenges of multi-channel technologies, cost and time to...
Terrafame plans nickel and cobalt chemicals production Multi-metal company Terrafame Ltd. is seeing the fast growing demand for battery applications used in electric vehicles – therefore the company is planning to invest in nickel and cobalt chemicals production for use in battery...
Nano Dimension opens its first customer experience center Nano Dimension announces that the company has opened its first Customer Experience...
China accounts for 1/3 of all physical security equipment sold in 2016 The recently published IHS Markit Physical Security Equipment & Services Report...
Raytheon, Saab team to develop new infantry weapons Raytheon and Swedish aerospace and defence firm Saab will partner up to develop...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
MBDA and Safran partner for Australian army acquisition programme MBDA and Safran Electronics & Defense signed a global strategic partnership which is...
The Internet of Things is here and growing exponentially The number of connected Internet of Things (IoT) devices worldwide will jump 12 percent...
6’000 employees to leave Siemens Gamesa In the context of the ongoing integration of legacy structures, Siemens Gamesa has...
Nitto wants to grow its business in Europe Japanese Nitto Denko Corporation says it will enter the high-speed, large capacity...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Misumi Group sets up local subsidiary in Mexico The group is fully committed to entering the Mexican market, where high growth is...
Efore partners with AJ's Power Source Efore and AJ’s Power Source, Inc. a designer and manufacturer of power supplies...
The final hurdle cleared – Foxconn Wisconsin is a ‘Go!’ Governor Scott Walker took to twitter to confirm that Wisconsin’s economic...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments