© selenka dreamstime.com Electronics Production | November 16, 2017
Nordson Test & Inspection Line Up in Munich
The Nordson Test & Inspection team will showcase a suite of award-winning systems including the Quadra5 and Quadra7 X-ray inspection systems, the new Inline X-ray inspection platform XS-series complemented by the X#-series and XCT-1000 as well as the FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI system.
This is a product release announcement by Nordson Corporation. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.
On the bondtester side, the company will demo the 4800 configured for ball shear on a 300mm wafer and a 4000Plus bondtester configured for battery testing.
Nordson DAGE’s flagship system – the new Quadra7 represents the cutting edge of X-ray inspection performance. 6.7 MP ultra-high quality images are displayed at full one-to-one resolution over two 4K UHD monitors ensuring you see the clearest features today, and for all your products in the future.
The Quadra5 offers high performance and ease of use for 2D and 3D X-ray applications. 0.35μm feature recognition up to 10 W of power, makes the Quadra5 the leading choice for printed circuit board and semiconductor package inspection.
The Nordson DAGE 4800 Advanced Automated Wafer Testing bondtester is at the forefront of wafer testing technology catering for the testing of wafers from 200mm up to 450mm. Advanced technology guarantees unsurpassed accuracy and repeatability to provide total confidence in product quality. A range of powerful camera and optical systems optimize load tool alignment, auto programming and post-test analysis make the 4800 system the pinnacle of automated wafer testing.
The 4000Plus Bondtester with Camera Assist Automation is ideally suited for pull-and-shear testing of wafer interconnections, lead frames, hybrid microcircuits or automotive electronic packages.
Nordson MATRIX - the market leader for automated inline X-ray inspection and pioneer for innovative inspection technologies will present the latest additions to its product portfolio.
The new XS-series is a high-speed inline automated X-ray inspection platform designed to achieve a smaller footprint (1300 mm width) for small and medium board sizes (350 x 250mm) targeting automotive and semi-backend applications. The XS-series allows high-speed 2D/2.5D/3D X-ray inspection of PCB-assemblies, samples in trays as well as hybrid applications. Newly designed sample table and state-of-the-art linear driven detector motion system allow outstanding 2.5D & 3D imaging speed.
The X#-series is the most flexible AXI platform series in the Nordson MATRIX product portfolio. The system is available with two different handling modes (left in – right out / left in – left out) and is equipped with a verification terminal at its output. The embedded Barcode scanning gantry (BCR) enables automated scanning of product bar codes, provides the ability to add product changeover flexibility and increases system throughput. With the showcased X2.5# high power setup, Nordson MATRIX presents an innovative and sustainable solution for the inspection of power hybrid applications (e.g. IGBT) which has become a demanding requirement in the automotive industry.
The XCT-1000, representing MATRIX’ XCT-series, complements the existing AXI portfolio with CT-technology. This platform is especially suitable for the inspection of small to medium production volumes, sample tests or for the use in laboratory environment. A new introduction launched at productronica 2017 is the XCT-1000 HR with a dedicated setup for super-high resolution applications for electronics and semiconductor applications (µ-solder-joints on PCB or Flex, wire-bond inspection, wafer-bumps). Implementing the latest model of the Nordson DAGE tube as X-ray source and state-of-the-art digital flatpanel technology accomplish CT-Voxel-resolutions less than 1µm.
Visit us and find out more about our unique X-ray inspection system portfolio.
The Nordson YESTECH FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI with cutting-edge 3D technology is ideal for the inspection of solder defects, lead defects/lifted leads, component presence and co-planarity of chips, BGAs and other height sensitive devices. With its Advanced Fusion Lighting and comprehensive inspection tools including angled cameras, full-color digital image processing and both image and rule-based algorithms, the FX-940 ULTRA offers complete inspection coverage with unsurpassed 2D and 3D defect detection.
The Nordson YESTECH M1m AOI system offers high-speed microelectronic device inspection with exceptional defect coverage. With resolutions down to submicron levels and telecentric optics, the M1m provides complete inspection, all within a footprint less than 1m2.
Nordson DAGE’s flagship system – the new Quadra7 represents the cutting edge of X-ray inspection performance. 6.7 MP ultra-high quality images are displayed at full one-to-one resolution over two 4K UHD monitors ensuring you see the clearest features today, and for all your products in the future.
The Quadra5 offers high performance and ease of use for 2D and 3D X-ray applications. 0.35μm feature recognition up to 10 W of power, makes the Quadra5 the leading choice for printed circuit board and semiconductor package inspection.
The Nordson DAGE 4800 Advanced Automated Wafer Testing bondtester is at the forefront of wafer testing technology catering for the testing of wafers from 200mm up to 450mm. Advanced technology guarantees unsurpassed accuracy and repeatability to provide total confidence in product quality. A range of powerful camera and optical systems optimize load tool alignment, auto programming and post-test analysis make the 4800 system the pinnacle of automated wafer testing.
The 4000Plus Bondtester with Camera Assist Automation is ideally suited for pull-and-shear testing of wafer interconnections, lead frames, hybrid microcircuits or automotive electronic packages.
Nordson MATRIX - the market leader for automated inline X-ray inspection and pioneer for innovative inspection technologies will present the latest additions to its product portfolio.
The new XS-series is a high-speed inline automated X-ray inspection platform designed to achieve a smaller footprint (1300 mm width) for small and medium board sizes (350 x 250mm) targeting automotive and semi-backend applications. The XS-series allows high-speed 2D/2.5D/3D X-ray inspection of PCB-assemblies, samples in trays as well as hybrid applications. Newly designed sample table and state-of-the-art linear driven detector motion system allow outstanding 2.5D & 3D imaging speed.
The X#-series is the most flexible AXI platform series in the Nordson MATRIX product portfolio. The system is available with two different handling modes (left in – right out / left in – left out) and is equipped with a verification terminal at its output. The embedded Barcode scanning gantry (BCR) enables automated scanning of product bar codes, provides the ability to add product changeover flexibility and increases system throughput. With the showcased X2.5# high power setup, Nordson MATRIX presents an innovative and sustainable solution for the inspection of power hybrid applications (e.g. IGBT) which has become a demanding requirement in the automotive industry.
The XCT-1000, representing MATRIX’ XCT-series, complements the existing AXI portfolio with CT-technology. This platform is especially suitable for the inspection of small to medium production volumes, sample tests or for the use in laboratory environment. A new introduction launched at productronica 2017 is the XCT-1000 HR with a dedicated setup for super-high resolution applications for electronics and semiconductor applications (µ-solder-joints on PCB or Flex, wire-bond inspection, wafer-bumps). Implementing the latest model of the Nordson DAGE tube as X-ray source and state-of-the-art digital flatpanel technology accomplish CT-Voxel-resolutions less than 1µm.
Visit us and find out more about our unique X-ray inspection system portfolio.
The Nordson YESTECH FX-940 ULTRA 3D AOI with cutting-edge 3D technology is ideal for the inspection of solder defects, lead defects/lifted leads, component presence and co-planarity of chips, BGAs and other height sensitive devices. With its Advanced Fusion Lighting and comprehensive inspection tools including angled cameras, full-color digital image processing and both image and rule-based algorithms, the FX-940 ULTRA offers complete inspection coverage with unsurpassed 2D and 3D defect detection.
The Nordson YESTECH M1m AOI system offers high-speed microelectronic device inspection with exceptional defect coverage. With resolutions down to submicron levels and telecentric optics, the M1m provides complete inspection, all within a footprint less than 1m2.
Trendforce: Korean quake won't influence panel industry much At 2:29 p.m. on November 15 of South Korea's local time (1:29 p.m. of Taiwan's local...
Samsung could increase competition in DRAM market next year During the recent two years, limited increase in production capacity and challenges related...
Kitron receives new order from Husqvarna Group Kitron has received a further order from Husqvarna Group in addition to already existing...
Essemtec makes some strides within dispensing 2017 was an extreme year for Essemtec. The company can boast with a growth of 62%, and there is a reason for that. The company released four new products during the year and saw massive growth within the dispensing unit.
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Nordson Test & Inspection Line Up in Munich The Nordson Test & Inspection team will showcase a suite of award-winning systems including...
IC Insights ups 2017 IC market forecast to +22% Strong growth to be driven by a 74 percent surge in the DRAM market and 44 percent jump in...
Seica is set to make some noise with new hybrid solution Evertiq met up with Luca Corli, Director of Sales at Seica, to talk about the business year and the company's new 'flying bed of nails' for panels tester.
Orbotech receives multi-million dollar order from Japan Orbotech has received orders totaling USD 31 million for a variety of solutions from an...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Electrolube is looking to finish the year on a new high It has been an interesting year for Electrolube. The electro-chemicals, specialist saw a 29 percent increase in turnover during the first six months of 2017.
Schweizer invests in China Schweizer Electronic signed an investment agreement with the government of Jintan/China...
Toshiba’s capacity remains largely intact despite rumours Despite lower-than-expected output caused by certain problems in production lines...
Innovations to maximize line productivity and total factory efficiency Yamaha Motor Europe IM Division will showcase its Total Line Solution, delivering the...
Sponsored content by Premier FarnellDrive innovation smarter with Farnell sensors range An electronic sensor detects and measures a physical phenomenon, such as temperature, pressure, force, or acceleration, and provides a corresponding output signal, usually in the form of an electrical, mechanical, magnetic...
IC Makers maximise 300mm, 200mm wafer capacity A total of 25 new 300mm wafer fabs is expected between 2016 and 2021 as the outlook for...
Earth Observation Satellite launched with Zeiss Optics On 13 October 2017, at 10:27 CET, the new Sentinel-5P earth observation satellite of the European Space Agency ESA was launched into space in northern Russia. Sentinel-5P is one of the overall six satellites in the EU-sponsored...
Indium is eying the Automotive shift Evertiq had a chat with Karthik Vijay, Technical Manager at Indium Corporation, to see how the company is reacting to the massive shift towards the electrification of the automotive industry.
Thales Alenia Space secures MicroCarb contract Thales Alenia Space has signed a contract with the UK Space Agency to work on MicroCarb, a...
Sponsored content by Texas InstrumentsEvaluate nearly any amplifier in minutes The Universal Do-It-Yourself Amplifier Circuit Evaluation Module (DIYAMP-EVM) family provides engineers and DIYers with real-world amplifier circuits, enabling you to evaluate design concepts and verify simulations in minutes.
Productronica 2017 is a go! Once again evertiq jumped on a plane and flew from a cold and wet Sweden down to an equally cold and wet Munich for the Productronica show.
x86 Processors continue to corner server market DRAMeXchange estimates that 96 percent of all server CPUs shipped worldwide this year will...
Protecno invest in Orbotech’s Nuvogo Direct Imaging solution Protecno, a France-based electronics manufacturer and part of Groupe GTID, has...
German Armed Forces use Philips Lumify ultrasound for rescue operations The German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) will adopt Philips’ Lumify mobile app-based diagnostic ultrasound solution as standard equipment to be used by its doctors and paramedics in emergency and rescue operations.
Sponsored content by KeysightDrive Down Size and Cost 0f Test with PXI/AXIe Manufacturers are transitioning from standalone bench top to modular test platforms. For some, the decision towards modular is essential as it helps to address the test challenges of multi-channel technologies, cost and time to...
Thermal Management Solutions and latest Laminate Technology Ventec International Group, a world leader in the production of insulated metal substrates...
Pure-Play foundries boosting their presence in China With fabless companies in China on the rise, the country is expected to account for 13% share of pure-play foundry sales in 2017, writes market researcher IC Insights.
Chemplate wins patent suit against Cedal Chemplate Materials SL (Chemplate) announces that it has won its patent suit against...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments