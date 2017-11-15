© Yamaha

Innovations to maximize line productivity and total factory efficiency

Yamaha Motor Europe IM Division will showcase its Total Line Solution, delivering the latest in high- accuracy, high-speed, high-quality & flexible surface-mount assembly and new Factory Tools 4.0 at a new custom-designed booth for Productronica 2017 this November.

This is a product release announcement by Yamaha Motor IM. The issuer is solely responsible for its content.