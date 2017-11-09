© vladek dreamstime.com

Ultra gets contracts for Cheltenham unit

Ultra Electronics PCS has been awarded USD 16 million in contracts for additional HiPPAG stores ejections systems.

Ultra Electronics' Precision Control Systems (PCS) business based in Cheltenham (UK) has received contracts valued USD 16 million from Boeing and Lockheed Martin. The contracts see PCS supply additional tranches of their world-leading HiPPAG stores ejection systems for front line US and international strike aircraft. Due to security considerations, the company was unable to provide no further information in relation to this award.



Rakesh Sharma, Chief Executive of Ultra commented: "We are pleased to have extended our contracts with both prestigious Prime contractors. Our continued support of the US and international warfighters in their daily missions underscores the value of Ultra Electronics solutions which are fully accredited and proven effective."