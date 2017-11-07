© scanrail dreamstime.com

Korean company to build a battery parts plant in Poland

Korean power and cable company, LS Cable & System, said it will establish an automotive battery parts production subsidiary (LS EV Poland) in Dzierżoniów in the southwestern region of Poland.

As European carmakers are investing heavily into electric vehicles, and battery companies expanding production bases in Europe – LS Cable & Systems aims to preempt the European market by supplying the right products at the right time in Europe.



LS Cable & System is planning to produce the electronic components for the batteries of electric vehicles as well as ordinary cars, and supply them to automakers and battery manufacturers. The planned manufacturing plant will have a capacity to deliver batteries for about 200’000 cars a year.



“We established a production subsidiary in Poland as a bridgehead for advance into Europe according to our global base strategy,” said Roe-Hyun Myung, President and CEO of LS Cable & System, in a press release.



“We are considering increasing our investments in optical cables and power cables in Europe, and LS Cable & System will continue to make proactive investments for our future,” he adds.



LS Cable & System recently invested a total of USD 18 million, purchased a new factory in the Dzierżoniów Special Economic Zone, and began to install the production facilities. The lot size covers 26’450 square metres with the factory floor space spanning 9’920 square metres. LS Cable & System says it will start commercial production in 2019.



LS Cable & System is planning to start supplying its products to the LG Chem plant in nearby Wrocław, and then focus on increasing supplies to European automakers.



The establishment of the Polish plant is part of LS Cable & System’s strategy for actively fostering its electric vehicles parts business. LS EV Korea will serve as the R&D Center for the electric vehicle parts business, and LSCW and the new Polish subsidiary, LS EV Poland will be used as the production bases for China and Europe respectively.