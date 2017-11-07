© Advantech

Advantech expands European service centre

Continuous growth in the European Market has led to plans of expanding both the production, logistic and office facilities in Eindhoven– and all are set to open in January 2018.

Next to housing nearly 150 employees, the building will also serve as a demo site, displaying the latest of Advantech’s service IOT and Industry 4.0 applications.



The expansion of the Advantech European Service Center (AESC) will see its warehouse and office space double in size, while its assembly services (CTOS) will nearly triple in production capacity. As the European HQ, Advantech Eindhoven also houses most of its staff and back office personnel for the European organization.



The building will be fitted with the latest Advantech smart technology innovations: from high-tech building automation such as temperature and light control in meeting rooms and reception. On the operational side, process and machine automation and intelligent enhancements to the manufacturing execution system (iCTOS MES) will streamline operations on the factory flow: from kitting to pre-configuration, assembly, integration and quality control.



“As the world moves through a Fourth industrial Revolution, each traditional vertical sectors begin to leverage IoT technologies and things will be connected. Through big data and AI, the world will be more intelligent and smarter. Advantech wants to be the enabler that stimulate this transition into a new AIOT era,” said Jeff Shih, VP of Advantech Global Services located in AESC.