Ericsson’s vice president to leave the company
Swedish telecom company, Ericsson, will se its Executive Vice President and advisor to the CEO, Jan Frykhammar, leaving the company.
As of today (7 November 2017) both Jan Frykhammar and Magnus Mandersson, also Executive Vice President and advisor to the CEO, are leaving the company. In a press release the company states that both Mr Frykhammar and Mr Mandersson are leaving to pursue other opportunities.
The company has therefor appointed Fredrik Jejdling as Executive Vice President of Ericsson. This appointment is made in addition to his current role as Head of Business Area Networks.
Mr Frykhammar joined Ericsson back in 1991, he has held a number of leadership positions in the company and has been part of the Ericsson Executive Team since 2008 and was appointed Chief Financial Officer in 2009. He even held the position as President and CEO during the search for a new President and CEO (July 25, 2016 – January 15, 2017).
Mr Mandersson joined Ericsson in 2004 and has since held several senior positions within the company, including Head of Ericsson’s Business Unit Global Services, Head of Ericsson's business in Northern Europe, and Senior Vice President for Business Unit CDMA Mobile Systems.
