© HIPA Electronics Production | November 06, 2017
Jabil expands with new facility in Hungary
Hungarian real estate developer, Infogroup, is building a EUR 11.5 million logistics centre in the Tiszaújváros Industrial Park – and EMS provider Jabil will rent it.
Jabil Circuit Magyarország, will rent the almost 17’000 square metres facility. The foundation stone has already been laid and the building is expected to be ready by summer 2018, reports the Hungarian Investment Promotion Agency, HIPA.
Jabil’s Hungarian subsidiary began operations in Tiszaújváros in 2000, which is the company’s largest manufacturing facility in Europe. The company currently employs almost 3’500 people in Hungary, which all work at its 54’000 square metre facility.
The new logistics centre being built by Infogroup, will serve as a distribution centre alongside the electronics manufacturing activities, the report continues.
