© ford motor company Electronics Production | November 03, 2017
European charging network makes long distance travel a reality
BMW Group, Daimler AG alongside Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group with Audi and Porsche have officially launched their joint venture IONITY.
The joint venture will develop and implement a High-Power Charging (HPC) network for electric vehicles across Europe.
Launching approximately 400 HPC stations by 2020, IONITY aims to make long-distance journeys easier and marks an important step for electric vehicles. Based in Munich, Germany, the joint venture is led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Hajesch and Chief Operating Officer Marcus Groll, with a growing team, set to number 50 by the start of 2018.
"The first pan-European HPC network plays an essential role in establishing a market for electric vehicles. IONITY will deliver our common goal of providing customers with fast charging and digital payment capability, to facilitate long-distance travel," said Hajesch.
Creation of 20 charging stations starting in 2017
A total of 20 stations will be opened to the public this year, located on major roads in Germany, Norway and Austria, at intervals of 120 km, through partnerships with "Tank & Rast", "Circle K" and "OMV". Through 2018, the network will expand to more than 100 stations.
With a capacity of up to 350 kW per charging point, the network will use the European charging standard Combined Charging System to reduce charging times compared to existing systems. The brand-agnostic approach and Europe-wide distribution is expected to help make electrified vehicles more appealing.
The founding partners, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group, have equal shares in the joint venture, while other automotive manufacturers are invited to help expand the network.
Launching approximately 400 HPC stations by 2020, IONITY aims to make long-distance journeys easier and marks an important step for electric vehicles. Based in Munich, Germany, the joint venture is led by Chief Executive Officer Michael Hajesch and Chief Operating Officer Marcus Groll, with a growing team, set to number 50 by the start of 2018.
"The first pan-European HPC network plays an essential role in establishing a market for electric vehicles. IONITY will deliver our common goal of providing customers with fast charging and digital payment capability, to facilitate long-distance travel," said Hajesch.
Creation of 20 charging stations starting in 2017
A total of 20 stations will be opened to the public this year, located on major roads in Germany, Norway and Austria, at intervals of 120 km, through partnerships with "Tank & Rast", "Circle K" and "OMV". Through 2018, the network will expand to more than 100 stations.
With a capacity of up to 350 kW per charging point, the network will use the European charging standard Combined Charging System to reduce charging times compared to existing systems. The brand-agnostic approach and Europe-wide distribution is expected to help make electrified vehicles more appealing.
The founding partners, BMW Group, Daimler AG, Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group, have equal shares in the joint venture, while other automotive manufacturers are invited to help expand the network.
Kuka secures contracts with US automotive manufacturer Kuka Systems has received three major new systems contracts from a leading...
European charging network makes long distance travel a reality BMW Group, Daimler AG alongside Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group with...
project 'µ': Ilfa invests in new production technology Complex HDI printed circuit boards often contain well over 10'000 blind vias and stacked...
Saki becomes member of the PULSE Community The Japanese manufacturer of automated optical inspection systems, Saki, has joined the...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Prysmian starts operations in China Prysmian Group's Chinese factory is now up and running, following the completion of the...
The Jenex Corporation signs LoI to acquire medical device assets Medical device technology company, The Jenex Corporation, has entered into a...
Danish Aerospace Company opens new US subsidiary DAC has now officially opened the doors to its new subsidiary, Danish Aerospace Company –...
BAE Systems to deliver precision-guided munitions to Swedish Army The Swedish Defense and Material Administration has awarded BAE Systems a...
Danfoss acquires electric solutions company Visedo Danfoss continues to invest to further its growth – this time with the acquisition of Visedo...
Fujitsu, Lenovo and DBJ form PC JV Fujitsu Limited, Lenovo Group and Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) are forming a joint...
BAE Systems starts production of long range anti-ship missile sensor BAE Systems has begun production of its sensor technology for the Long Range...
Copper foil shortage persists - might get worse still With several governments desiring a shift towards cleaner new-energy vehicles, and an all-electric automotive industry, the copper shortage could very well last longer than first anticipated.
Sumitomo inaugurates expansion in Moldova The Japanese-German company Sumitomo Electric Bordnetze SE (SEBN) has officially opened its...
North American PCB sales growth turns positive Positive year-over-year shipment growth was seen in September for the first time this year...
Sponsored content by BradySolve 9 common production identification challenges! Products and components often have several distinct identification challenges. Depending on their size, their specifications and the environment they are exposed to, a variety of identification solutions are needed. This...
Dyconex automates production with robots PCB manufacturer Dyconex AG says that the company is increasing productivity in...
Sivers IMA signs MoU with CLOP Technologies Sivers IMA has entered into a new partnership with CLOP Technologies Pte Ltd., a...
Esse Ti Electronica updates its machine park Cemco has, through its Italian distributor Cipel Italia, sold its latest Digital Drive + Quicksilver...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Apple could drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier Apple could potentially drop Qualcomm as a supplier for future iPhones and iPads.
eMagin ink deal with tier-one consumer electronics company eMagin Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for...
Growth in turnover and order intake puts Neways back on track Following the disappointing results in the first half of 2017, EMS provider Neways now have...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments