© prysmian group

Prysmian starts operations in China

Prysmian Group's Chinese factory is now up and running, following the completion of the acquisition of some assets from the former Shen Huan Cable Technologies.

Prysmian Technology Jiangsu can count on manufacturing and logistics facilities consisting of an area of more than 190'000 square metres and five production lines (two VCV lines up to 500 kV, one CCV line up to 220 kV and two CCV lines for MV cables) with a production capacity of over 30'000 tonnes per year, and is thus one of the plants with highest high voltage production capacity within Prysmian Group.



“We have achieved important results in the area and qualified almost all of our innovative products, thus taking other significant steps forward in the expansion of Prysmian’s business operations in the Asia Pacific region,” commented Matteo Bavaresco, CEO at Prysmian Group China. “We are strongly committed to developing products, services and technologies that can better serve not only the growing domestic market where Prysmian Group has already acquired and completed several high-tech projects, but also other key areas like Middle East, other Asian Countries and South America.”



The new Chinese factory is ready to offer a full range of HV cable technologies, also leveraging the expertise within the Prysmian Group.