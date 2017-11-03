© prysmian group Electronics Production | November 03, 2017
Prysmian starts operations in China
Prysmian Group's Chinese factory is now up and running, following the completion of the acquisition of some assets from the former Shen Huan Cable Technologies.
Prysmian Technology Jiangsu can count on manufacturing and logistics facilities consisting of an area of more than 190'000 square metres and five production lines (two VCV lines up to 500 kV, one CCV line up to 220 kV and two CCV lines for MV cables) with a production capacity of over 30'000 tonnes per year, and is thus one of the plants with highest high voltage production capacity within Prysmian Group.
“We have achieved important results in the area and qualified almost all of our innovative products, thus taking other significant steps forward in the expansion of Prysmian’s business operations in the Asia Pacific region,” commented Matteo Bavaresco, CEO at Prysmian Group China. “We are strongly committed to developing products, services and technologies that can better serve not only the growing domestic market where Prysmian Group has already acquired and completed several high-tech projects, but also other key areas like Middle East, other Asian Countries and South America.”
The new Chinese factory is ready to offer a full range of HV cable technologies, also leveraging the expertise within the Prysmian Group.
“We have achieved important results in the area and qualified almost all of our innovative products, thus taking other significant steps forward in the expansion of Prysmian’s business operations in the Asia Pacific region,” commented Matteo Bavaresco, CEO at Prysmian Group China. “We are strongly committed to developing products, services and technologies that can better serve not only the growing domestic market where Prysmian Group has already acquired and completed several high-tech projects, but also other key areas like Middle East, other Asian Countries and South America.”
The new Chinese factory is ready to offer a full range of HV cable technologies, also leveraging the expertise within the Prysmian Group.
Kuka secures contracts with US automotive manufacturer Kuka Systems has received three major new systems contracts from a leading...
European charging network makes long distance travel a reality BMW Group, Daimler AG alongside Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group with...
project 'µ': Ilfa invests in new production technology Complex HDI printed circuit boards often contain well over 10'000 blind vias and stacked...
Saki becomes member of the PULSE Community The Japanese manufacturer of automated optical inspection systems, Saki, has joined the...
Sponsored content by BradySolve 9 common production identification challenges! Products and components often have several distinct identification challenges. Depending on their size, their specifications and the environment they are exposed to, a variety of identification solutions are needed. This...
Prysmian starts operations in China Prysmian Group's Chinese factory is now up and running, following the completion of the...
The Jenex Corporation signs LoI to acquire medical device assets Medical device technology company, The Jenex Corporation, has entered into a...
Danish Aerospace Company opens new US subsidiary DAC has now officially opened the doors to its new subsidiary, Danish Aerospace Company –...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
BAE Systems to deliver precision-guided munitions to Swedish Army The Swedish Defense and Material Administration has awarded BAE Systems a...
Danfoss acquires electric solutions company Visedo Danfoss continues to invest to further its growth – this time with the acquisition of Visedo...
Fujitsu, Lenovo and DBJ form PC JV Fujitsu Limited, Lenovo Group and Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) are forming a joint...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
BAE Systems starts production of long range anti-ship missile sensor BAE Systems has begun production of its sensor technology for the Long Range...
Copper foil shortage persists - might get worse still With several governments desiring a shift towards cleaner new-energy vehicles, and an all-electric automotive industry, the copper shortage could very well last longer than first anticipated.
Sumitomo inaugurates expansion in Moldova The Japanese-German company Sumitomo Electric Bordnetze SE (SEBN) has officially opened its...
North American PCB sales growth turns positive Positive year-over-year shipment growth was seen in September for the first time this year...
Dyconex automates production with robots PCB manufacturer Dyconex AG says that the company is increasing productivity in...
Sivers IMA signs MoU with CLOP Technologies Sivers IMA has entered into a new partnership with CLOP Technologies Pte Ltd., a...
Esse Ti Electronica updates its machine park Cemco has, through its Italian distributor Cipel Italia, sold its latest Digital Drive + Quicksilver...
Apple could drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier Apple could potentially drop Qualcomm as a supplier for future iPhones and iPads.
eMagin ink deal with tier-one consumer electronics company eMagin Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for...
Growth in turnover and order intake puts Neways back on track Following the disappointing results in the first half of 2017, EMS provider Neways now have...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments