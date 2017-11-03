© The Jenex Corporation Electronics Production | November 03, 2017
The Jenex Corporation signs LoI to acquire medical device assets
Medical device technology company, The Jenex Corporation, has entered into a non-binding letter of intent to acquire two medical device products with established sales and cash flow.
The acquisition targets have been sold worldwide under established brand names, which are not named in the press release. The devices utilise thermal therapy to relieve cosmetic related acne and other topical related applications.
The Jenex Corporation keep the acquisition targets undisclosed as the LOI is conditional upon the execution of a definitive share purchase agreement. The acquisition will be subject to customary due diligence to be completed by end of the year.
'We look forward to completing the Proposed Acquisition over the next 90 days which adds a substantial increase to our top line revenue and earnings. The Proposed Acquisition will be made at an attractive multiple to FCF and will be immediately accretive to Jenex upon closing. The Acquisition Targets provide a strategic fit to enhance our existing thermal therapy medical device offerings,” says ROB Fia, CEO. “We have identified a wide-range of synergies including potential new distribution channels for our existing product offerings and expect to identify additional opportunities as we complete our due diligence. We believe the Proposed Acquisition represents an ideal fit, creates value for shareholders and effectively builds off Jenex's core competencies.”
The Jenex Corporation keep the acquisition targets undisclosed as the LOI is conditional upon the execution of a definitive share purchase agreement. The acquisition will be subject to customary due diligence to be completed by end of the year.
'We look forward to completing the Proposed Acquisition over the next 90 days which adds a substantial increase to our top line revenue and earnings. The Proposed Acquisition will be made at an attractive multiple to FCF and will be immediately accretive to Jenex upon closing. The Acquisition Targets provide a strategic fit to enhance our existing thermal therapy medical device offerings,” says ROB Fia, CEO. “We have identified a wide-range of synergies including potential new distribution channels for our existing product offerings and expect to identify additional opportunities as we complete our due diligence. We believe the Proposed Acquisition represents an ideal fit, creates value for shareholders and effectively builds off Jenex's core competencies.”
Kuka secures contracts with US automotive manufacturer Kuka Systems has received three major new systems contracts from a leading...
European charging network makes long distance travel a reality BMW Group, Daimler AG alongside Ford Motor Company and the Volkswagen Group with...
project 'µ': Ilfa invests in new production technology Complex HDI printed circuit boards often contain well over 10'000 blind vias and stacked...
Saki becomes member of the PULSE Community The Japanese manufacturer of automated optical inspection systems, Saki, has joined the...
Sponsored content by BradySolve 9 common production identification challenges! Products and components often have several distinct identification challenges. Depending on their size, their specifications and the environment they are exposed to, a variety of identification solutions are needed. This...
Prysmian starts operations in China Prysmian Group's Chinese factory is now up and running, following the completion of the...
The Jenex Corporation signs LoI to acquire medical device assets Medical device technology company, The Jenex Corporation, has entered into a...
Danish Aerospace Company opens new US subsidiary DAC has now officially opened the doors to its new subsidiary, Danish Aerospace Company –...
BAE Systems to deliver precision-guided munitions to Swedish Army The Swedish Defense and Material Administration has awarded BAE Systems a...
Danfoss acquires electric solutions company Visedo Danfoss continues to invest to further its growth – this time with the acquisition of Visedo...
Fujitsu, Lenovo and DBJ form PC JV Fujitsu Limited, Lenovo Group and Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) are forming a joint...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
BAE Systems starts production of long range anti-ship missile sensor BAE Systems has begun production of its sensor technology for the Long Range...
Copper foil shortage persists - might get worse still With several governments desiring a shift towards cleaner new-energy vehicles, and an all-electric automotive industry, the copper shortage could very well last longer than first anticipated.
Sumitomo inaugurates expansion in Moldova The Japanese-German company Sumitomo Electric Bordnetze SE (SEBN) has officially opened its...
North American PCB sales growth turns positive Positive year-over-year shipment growth was seen in September for the first time this year...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Dyconex automates production with robots PCB manufacturer Dyconex AG says that the company is increasing productivity in...
Sivers IMA signs MoU with CLOP Technologies Sivers IMA has entered into a new partnership with CLOP Technologies Pte Ltd., a...
Esse Ti Electronica updates its machine park Cemco has, through its Italian distributor Cipel Italia, sold its latest Digital Drive + Quicksilver...
Apple could drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier Apple could potentially drop Qualcomm as a supplier for future iPhones and iPads.
eMagin ink deal with tier-one consumer electronics company eMagin Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for...
Growth in turnover and order intake puts Neways back on track Following the disappointing results in the first half of 2017, EMS provider Neways now have...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments