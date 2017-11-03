Omron opens automation centre in Singapore

Omron Asia Pacific has launched its Automation Center (ATC) in Singapore. The showroom and R&D facility is part of a SGD 13.5 million (USD 10 million) investment in the company’s robotics capabilities in Singapore.

This is the first Omron ATC that is dedicated to exploring the use of advanced artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and robotics technologies for manufacturing applications.



"Omron has always believed in delivering value through technological innovation, keeping the customer at the heart of everything we do. With the ATC, we aim to demonstrate the potential of Smart Manufacturing and bring the future of manufacturing to our customers, today," said akehito Maeda, Managing Director of Industrial Automation Business, Omron Asia Pacific.



The ATC in Singapore will provide a platform for the team to work with customers across industries – including automotive, electronics and healthcare – to test new ideas and allow them to experience first-hand the benefits of industrial automation.