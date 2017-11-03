© DAC / DAC NA Electronics Production | November 03, 2017
Danish Aerospace Company opens new US subsidiary
DAC has now officially opened the doors to its new subsidiary, Danish Aerospace Company – North America (DAC-NA). The new subsidiary is located in Huston, just outside of NASA's Johnson Space Centre.
The move is a part of DAC's strategy to serve the commercial human spaceflight market which has emerged and is expanding rapidly. Houston was an obvious choice as it represents an integral part of NASAs human spaceflight programs, and serves as a home to several private US space companies that are playing a key role in guiding the future of commercial spaceflight programs.
“Establishing Danish Aerospace Company - North America, Inc. is an initiative we’ve been preparing and looking forward to for quite some time. With, DAC-NA, we hope to play an even more active role in supporting NASA’s human space exploration program and contributing to a variety of U.S. commercial space, human health, and extreme environments by building on three decades of space experience with respect to respiratory and countermeasure equipment, wearable technology for measuring human health and performance, and water processing technology,” says Thomas A. E. Andersen, CEO of Danish Aerospace Company ApS in Denmark and President of the Board of Directors for the new subsidiary.
David Zuniga has been selected to serve as General Manager for DAC-NA, Inc. in order to lead the new firm. He has extensive experience in the field, which he has acquired through both commercial and government space program, most recently with the Center for the Advancement of Science in Space (CASIS).
Under Mr. Zuniga DAC-NA will be pursuing three vertical markets which leverage DACs core business areas: wearable technology for measuring human health and performance, human performance (countermeasures), and water recycling for extreme environments in both space and earth based applications.
“I’m ecstatic about the chance to help build DAC-NA, move their technology into the U.S. commercial space market, and explore other core strengths within the organization in order to grow the footprint in the U.S. I see a tremendous potential for the new firm, both within the space sector, and other corresponding fields,” says David Zuniga, General Manager of DAC-NA.
