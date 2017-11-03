© FMV © BAE Systems

BAE Systems to deliver precision-guided munitions to Swedish Army

The Swedish Defense and Material Administration has awarded BAE Systems a contract to deliver 254 additional rounds of Bofors 155mm BONUS ammunition to the Swedish Army.

Under this contract, the Swedish Army will strengthen its operational capability with the latest version of BONUS, which is developed and produced in cooperation by BAE Systems in Sweden and Nexter in France.



The Swedish Army fires BONUS from BAE Systems-built Archer artillery guns, and the munition is capable of successfully detecting and combating heavily armored vehicles within 35 kilometers. When launched from any 155-millimeter artillery system, the BONUS carrier shell separates to deploy two sensor-fuzed munitions that then search for targets within a given footprint, up to 32,000 square meters. Each of the two expelled munitions independently seeks and neutralises its own target.



Production will take place at BAE Systems’ facility in Karlskoga, Sweden, with significant component deliveries from Nexter. The work will begin immediately, and delivery is scheduled to take place in 2019. In addition to Sweden, several other countries operate BONUS, including Finland, France, and Norway.