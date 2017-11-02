© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Fujitsu, Lenovo and DBJ form PC JV

Fujitsu Limited, Lenovo Group and Development Bank of Japan Inc. (DBJ) are forming a joint venture which will focus on the research, development, design, manufacturing and sales of Client Computing Devices (CCD) for the global PC market.

Fujitsu will sell a 51% stake in its wholly owned subsidiary Fujitsu Client Computing Limited (FCCL) to Lenovo and a 5% stake to DBJ. After the transaction, FCCL will become a joint venture company owned by the three companies and will continue to be known as Fujitsu Client Computing Limited.



The transaction is expected to be closed in 1Q FY2018. The aggregate consideration received by Fujitsu will be JPY 28.0 billion (approximately USD 156.70 million). After the transaction, Kuniaki Saito, the current representative director and president of FCCL, will assume the role of Representative Director and President of FCCL.



After the JV is established, FCCL products will continue to be distributed and sold under the Fujitsu brand name.



Through this collaboration, Fujitsu and Lenovo aim to drive further growth, scale and competitiveness in the PC businesses both in Japan and worldwide. The JV will leverage Fujitsu's capabilities in global sales, customer support, R&D, highly-automated and efficient manufacturing and systems integration that meet customers' demand. Furthermore, it will benefit from Lenovo's global scale and presence.