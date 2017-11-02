Electronics Production | November 02, 2017
Norautron Group becomes Embron
Norautron Group, the parent company to technology firms GuardREC, Hatteland Display, Elektronix and EMS provider Norautron, has changed its name to Embron Group AS.
The rebrand is part of a set of initiatives under implementation to position Embron as a global technology group.
Embron provides own branded hardware and software solutions, customised solutions, R&D and engineering services, and manufacturing services to customers within market segments such as marine, offshore, defence, automotive, security, industrial automation and transportation.
