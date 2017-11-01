© alexander podshivalov dreamstime.com PCB | November 01, 2017
North American PCB sales growth turns positive
Positive year-over-year shipment growth was seen in September for the first time this year. Strong order growth in recent months kept the book-to-bill ratio high at 1.14 in September, reports the IPC.
Total North American PCB shipments in September 2017 were up 1.0 percent compared to the same month last year. This year to date, shipments are 3.5 percent below the same period last year. Compared to the preceding month, September shipments increased 13.8 percent.
PCB bookings in September increased 4.1 percent year-on-year, while year-to-date order growth held steady at 4.0 percent above the same period last year. Bookings in September were up 5.3 percent compared to the previous month.
“After eight consecutive months of book-to-bill ratios above parity (1.0), North American PCB sales finally saw positive year-over-year growth in September, driven by rigid PCB shipments,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “Thanks to strong orders in recent months, the book-to-bill ratio remained high in September, indicating a likelihood of further sales growth in the coming months,” she added.
Images: © IPC.
PCB bookings in September increased 4.1 percent year-on-year, while year-to-date order growth held steady at 4.0 percent above the same period last year. Bookings in September were up 5.3 percent compared to the previous month.
“After eight consecutive months of book-to-bill ratios above parity (1.0), North American PCB sales finally saw positive year-over-year growth in September, driven by rigid PCB shipments,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. “Thanks to strong orders in recent months, the book-to-bill ratio remained high in September, indicating a likelihood of further sales growth in the coming months,” she added.
Images: © IPC.
BAE Systems starts production of long range anti-ship missile sensor BAE Systems has begun production of its sensor technology for the Long Range...
Copper foil shortage persists - might get worse still With several governments desiring a shift towards cleaner new-energy vehicles, and an all-electric automotive industry, the copper shortage could very well last longer than first anticipated.
Sumitomo inaugurates expansion in Moldova The Japanese-German company Sumitomo Electric Bordnetze SE (SEBN) has officially opened its...
North American PCB sales growth turns positive Positive year-over-year shipment growth was seen in September for the first time this year...
Dyconex automates production with robots PCB manufacturer Dyconex AG says that the company is increasing productivity in...
Sivers IMA signs MoU with CLOP Technologies Sivers IMA has entered into a new partnership with CLOP Technologies Pte Ltd., a...
Esse Ti Electronica updates its machine park Cemco has, through its Italian distributor Cipel Italia, sold its latest Digital Drive + Quicksilver...
Sponsored content by SAKI CorporationTotal Smart Factory Inspection maximizes efficiency by improving production-line quality. In M2M communication, inspection equipment accuracy directly correlates to the quality and optimization of the production process. Results of tests using Panasonic and Saki equipment detail factors that drive M2M success...
Apple could drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier Apple could potentially drop Qualcomm as a supplier for future iPhones and iPads.
eMagin ink deal with tier-one consumer electronics company eMagin Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for...
Growth in turnover and order intake puts Neways back on track Following the disappointing results in the first half of 2017, EMS provider Neways now have...
Yazaki expands in Lithuania Automotive wire harness systems manufacturer Yazaki is expanding its production...
Sponsored content by BradySolve 9 common production identification challenges! Products and components often have several distinct identification challenges. Depending on their size, their specifications and the environment they are exposed to, a variety of identification solutions are needed. This...
Nikon shuts down Chinese manufacturing subsidiary The Japanese company says that the operations of Nikon Imaging (China) Co., Ltd. will be...
Zollner invests in combined pick-and-place and dispensing solution Zollner Elektronik AG has commissioned the first combined Fox2 jet dispensing...
Atrenne expands into medical electronics manufacturing Atrenne Integrated Solutions’ subsidiary, AbelConn Electronics, has been selected as the...
Saab chooses Kongsberg naval sonars for submarine upgrades Kongsberg Maritime will deliver sonar systems for anti-submarine warfare...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Flex: ‘We had impressive revenue performance across the board’ The manufacturer saw its second quarter net sales grow 4% YoY to USD 6.3 billion...
Continental invests €95M in its first plant in Lithuania German automotive technology company Continental has said it will build a new manufacturing plant in Lithuania to expand its automotive electronics production footprint.
Marquardt is paving the way for further growth in Asia During September, the company held a groundbreaking ceremony for its Marquardt Weihai plant in...
Conti and China Unicom kicks off its joint venture Continental and China Unicom Smart Connection (CUSC) have unveiled their newly formed joint...
PCB industry on the upswing July sales reported by PCB manufacturers within the DACH-region exceeded those...
Essemtec opens new spare parts warehouse in Germany The Swiss manufacturer of systems for the electronic production has opened a new...
Mycronic acquires Vi Technology for €8M Mycronic AB has acquired 100 percent of the shares in VIT S.A.S (Vi Technology), situated...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments