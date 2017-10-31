© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Sivers IMA signs MoU with CLOP Technologies

Sivers IMA has entered into a new partnership with CLOP Technologies Pte Ltd., a Singapore company providing Gigabit wireless solutions and engaging in the Singapore Smart Nation initiative.

The intention of this partnership is to provide the market with a fully integrated wireless Gigabit offering using both companies’ intellectual properties. The complete solution includes Sivers IMA’s WiGig RFIC, TRX BF01 and CLOPTech’s CT6100, modem, which together will create a ready to use 802.11ad (WiGig) compliant communications module.



“This cooperation is certainly exciting to us, since it will definitely widen the market opportunities for Sivers IMA. CLOPTech has shown great technical capabilities. I am also impressed with their detailed understanding of the Asian market as well as their customer and partner network”, says Anders Storm, CEO of Sivers IMA.



“Sivers IMA offers world class WiGig 60 GHz radio performance, which is critical for any WiGig system. For CLOPTech, working with Sivers has many benefits and opens up market opportunities for both our companies. This partnership secures an integral component for our system offerings and puts us in an excellent position when designing our modules and solutions for our customers. We see a clear market demand with customers already lined up, ready to go to market with our integrated solution”, says Albert Chai, CEO of CLOPTech.