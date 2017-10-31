© handmadepictures dreamstime.com PCB | October 31, 2017
The Digital Drive + Quicksilver incorporates a high level of control, making setting more precise; and recording and reporting, faster and easier.
Esse Ti Electronica updates its machine park
Cemco has, through its Italian distributor Cipel Italia, sold its latest Digital Drive + Quicksilver Hot Air Leveler to PCB manufacturer Esse Ti Elettronica in Vicenza, Italy.
© Cipel Italia“The evolving PCB market is placing an increasing demand on the need for higher quality surface finishes, while the requirement for larger panel sizes continues to grow,” says Silvio Fabrello, Esse Ti owner. “The new 30” Digital Drive + System incorporates innovations and features for the HAL process, enabling us to provide the highest levels of quality to our customers.”
