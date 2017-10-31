© eMagin

eMagin ink deal with tier-one consumer electronics company

eMagin Corporation, a developer and manufacturer of Active Matrix OLED microdisplays for high resolution imaging products, has signed a development and licensing agreement with a tier-one consumer electronics company permitting it to use the company's technology.

The program is expected to generate licensing revenue if the company commercializes eMagin's technology.



“This agreement is a major step towards the commercialization of our proprietary microdisplay technology,” said Andrew Sculley, President and Chief Executive Officer. “It is further validation of the capabilities of our direct patterning technology for high-brightness, high density microdisplays. Having another tier-one consumer electronics company complete rigorous diligence on our direct patterning technology and sign this agreement with us is a strong endorsement of our microdisplay technology."



eMagin manufactures high-resolution OLED microdisplays and integrates them with magnifying optics to deliver virtual images comparable to large-screen computer and television displays in portable, low-power, lightweight personal displays.



“Display quality is one of the key remaining hurdles for ubiquitous AR/VR and we continue to hear that our technology is the solution. Just as we established our leadership in the demanding military market by leapfrogging LCD microdisplay technology with our superior OLED microdisplay technology, we believe we are now eliminating a key barrier for our consumer electronics partners to capture the AR/VR market,” Sculley continues.