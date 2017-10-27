© mycronic Electronics Production | October 27, 2017
Mycronic acquires Vi Technology for €8M
Mycronic AB has acquired 100 percent of the shares in VIT S.A.S (Vi Technology), situated in Saint Egrève in France.
The purchase price amounts to EUR 8 million on a debt free basis and will be financed through own funds.
Vi Technology develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for inspection during the assembly process in PCB manufacturing. The company has delivered approximately 3’000 systems to 500 customers. Customers are mainly in market segments such as automotive, aerospace, consumer, industrial, medical and telecom infrastructure. The company has subsidiaries in Germany, Singapore and the US and have just under 100 employees.
“Through Mycronic 4.0 we already offer advanced software that enable efficient planning, material handling, fast change-overs, intelligent component storage and automatic replenishment. The trend towards increased miniaturization puts higher requirements on the production line regarding high precision and high flexibility,” says Thomas Stetter, Sr VP General Manger Assembly Solutions at Mycronic.
With the acquisition of Vi Technology, we get access to advanced inspection equipment and software as well as leading expertise. The customers will get a complete and integrated production line to further increase their productivity. We will continue our investments to develop advanced solutions based on our combined expertise. The unique combination of jet printing (MY700) and integrated inspection (SPI) will provide new ways to optimize manufacturing,” Thomas Stetter continues.
The acquisition is effective immediately and consolidated in the Mycronic Group as of the acquisition date.
“Joining forces with Mycronic will allow Vi Technology to serve new customers, access new markets, continue and accelerate development of innovative 3D inspection solutions. Leveraging high quality inspection data to deliver actionable process information is key to manufacturing excellence. Together, we will combine industry 4.0 initiatives and enable a full-line integrated offering. We share common values, a common passion for innovation and a common ambition to deliver state-of-the-art solutions to fulfill rapidly evolving SMT customer requirements”, says François Amblard CEO of Vi Technology.
