© aspocomp PCB | October 27, 2017
Aspocomp's strategy seems to be paying off
The Finnish PCB manufacturers third quarter of 2017 was more or less a mirror of the same quarter last year. However, when looking at the first nine months of the year – Aspocomp is showing some growth.
Third quarter net sales amounted to EUR 5.5 million, which is a slight year-on-year decrease of about 1% from EUR 5.6 million.
EBITDA during the company’s third quarter ended up at EUR 0.4 million, the same as during the third quarter of 2016. The operating result for the third quarter amounted to EUR 0.2 million, in line with the same period last year.
For the first nine months net sales amounted to EUR 16.8 million (EUR 15.0 million 1-9/2016), a year-on-year increase of 12%. Volume production increased by over 30 percent compared to the reference period.
EBITDA for the first nine months amounted to EUR 1.2 million, compared with EUR 0.6 for the same period last year. Operating result amounted to EUR 0.4 million (EUR -0.1 million 1-9/2016), representing a year-on-year increase of EUR 0.5 million. The improvement in operating result was due to the growth in net sales, the company says in its Interim report.i
“The customer base continued to develop favorably and we expect that this development is closely in line with the cornerstones of the company's strategy. The share accounted for by the automotive industry continued to grow in terms of both net sales and the number of customers. In the case of new generation development projects in telecommunication networks, demand is expected to pick up during the fourth quarter or by the beginning of 2018 at the latest. In security and defense products, we see growing demand. In our new product segment, testing of semiconductor components, the customer base is on the rise, and some deliveries have already begun,” says CEO Mikko Montonen in the report.
The company's full-year guidance remains unchanged. In 2017, net sales are expected to grow approximately 10 percent and the operating margin to be better than in 2016.
EBITDA during the company’s third quarter ended up at EUR 0.4 million, the same as during the third quarter of 2016. The operating result for the third quarter amounted to EUR 0.2 million, in line with the same period last year.
For the first nine months net sales amounted to EUR 16.8 million (EUR 15.0 million 1-9/2016), a year-on-year increase of 12%. Volume production increased by over 30 percent compared to the reference period.
EBITDA for the first nine months amounted to EUR 1.2 million, compared with EUR 0.6 for the same period last year. Operating result amounted to EUR 0.4 million (EUR -0.1 million 1-9/2016), representing a year-on-year increase of EUR 0.5 million. The improvement in operating result was due to the growth in net sales, the company says in its Interim report.i
“The customer base continued to develop favorably and we expect that this development is closely in line with the cornerstones of the company's strategy. The share accounted for by the automotive industry continued to grow in terms of both net sales and the number of customers. In the case of new generation development projects in telecommunication networks, demand is expected to pick up during the fourth quarter or by the beginning of 2018 at the latest. In security and defense products, we see growing demand. In our new product segment, testing of semiconductor components, the customer base is on the rise, and some deliveries have already begun,” says CEO Mikko Montonen in the report.
The company's full-year guidance remains unchanged. In 2017, net sales are expected to grow approximately 10 percent and the operating margin to be better than in 2016.
IBM security experts predict the future of cybersecurity During the National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM), which is running under the theme of “Securing the Internet Is Our Shared Responsibility,” IBM Security experts are taking a predicting the future cybersecurity.
Aspocomp's strategy seems to be paying off The Finnish PCB manufacturers third quarter of 2017 was more or less a mirror of the same...
Velodyne LiDAR partners with YellowScan Velodyne LiDAR, a provider 3D vision systems for autonomous vehicles, is partnering with...
Avitas Systems with Kraken to advance subsea robotic inspection Kraken Robotic Systems has entered a strategic partnership with Avitas Systems, a GE...
Comtech receives $1.3 million of orders from international space... During Comtech Telecommunications first quarter of fiscal 2018, its...
Libra Industries hires Senior PCB Designer Libra Industries, a privately held EMS provider, says it has hired Alan Vannasy as a Senior PCB...
GTK's factory in Romania now accredited to ISO 9001:2015 The electronic solutions provider has announced that its manufacturing facility in...
Safran and Thales to optimise electric taxiing system Safran Landing Systems and Thales have signed a Memorandum of Understanding...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
Ambu acquires Invendo Medical for €225 million Ambu, a Danish company that develops, produces, and markets diagnostic and...
Raytheon opens new engineering facility in Albuquerque Raytheon Company has opened a new facility in the Sandia Science and Technology Park...
Leoni's CEO to retire The company announces that Dieter Bellé, President and CEO of the cable manufacturer, will...
Uniti has found its European production location Uniti says it will manufacture its light electric cars in Landskrona, Sweden. The company is set to...
Nortech collaborates with Panasonic to expand capabilities EMS provider Nortech Systems have collaborated with Panasonic on a new...
EUR 364M electronics deals for ST Engineering in 3Q/2017 Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics) has clinched about...
Nevs and DiDi partner up for future mobility Electric car manufacturer Nevs AB has entered into a strategic partnership with DiDi Chuxing, a...
GKN Driveline updates its production processes with 3D printing GKN Driveline Florence is expanding the deployment of Stratasys 3D printing across the...
Kitron’s Q3 report shows continued strong growth "Kitron continues to gain market share. I see this as a validation of the operational improvements...
Chinese LED chip suppliers take 54% of production in 2017 The total global LED chip production capacity has entered a new peak expansionary phase...
Delphi acquires autonomous driving startup for $450 million Delphi Automotive has signed an agreement to acquire nuTonomy, Inc. for an upfront purchase price of USD 400 million and earn-outs totalling approximately USD 50 million.
Elmatica appoints new Customer Service Manager An increase in business and a focus on compliance has led to adjustments in the customer...
Stadler expands with new plant in Salt Lake City Stadler is building a new plant in Salt Lake City, USA. The total amount of the investment...
Kalashnikov – now a producer of e-bikes? Yes, you read that correctly. The Kalashnikov Group, the manufacturer of one of the worlds most famous automatic rifles, is now producing electric motorcycles.
NKT to restore power cable between Denmark and Norway NKT has won the turnkey service repair order of the Skagerrak 2 offshore cable...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments