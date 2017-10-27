© aspocomp

Aspocomp's strategy seems to be paying off

The Finnish PCB manufacturers third quarter of 2017 was more or less a mirror of the same quarter last year. However, when looking at the first nine months of the year – Aspocomp is showing some growth.

Third quarter net sales amounted to EUR 5.5 million, which is a slight year-on-year decrease of about 1% from EUR 5.6 million.



EBITDA during the company’s third quarter ended up at EUR 0.4 million, the same as during the third quarter of 2016. The operating result for the third quarter amounted to EUR 0.2 million, in line with the same period last year.



For the first nine months net sales amounted to EUR 16.8 million (EUR 15.0 million 1-9/2016), a year-on-year increase of 12%. Volume production increased by over 30 percent compared to the reference period.



EBITDA for the first nine months amounted to EUR 1.2 million, compared with EUR 0.6 for the same period last year. Operating result amounted to EUR 0.4 million (EUR -0.1 million 1-9/2016), representing a year-on-year increase of EUR 0.5 million. The improvement in operating result was due to the growth in net sales, the company says in its Interim report.i



“The customer base continued to develop favorably and we expect that this development is closely in line with the cornerstones of the company's strategy. The share accounted for by the automotive industry continued to grow in terms of both net sales and the number of customers. In the case of new generation development projects in telecommunication networks, demand is expected to pick up during the fourth quarter or by the beginning of 2018 at the latest. In security and defense products, we see growing demand. In our new product segment, testing of semiconductor components, the customer base is on the rise, and some deliveries have already begun,” says CEO Mikko Montonen in the report.



The company's full-year guidance remains unchanged. In 2017, net sales are expected to grow approximately 10 percent and the operating margin to be better than in 2016.