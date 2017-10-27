© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com

Comtech receives $1.3 million of orders from international space customer

During Comtech Telecommunications first quarter of fiscal 2018, its Command & Control Technologies group, received orders totalling USD 1.3 million from a long term international space and communications customer.

“We are pleased that our customers continue to recognize the unique value of Comtech's expertise in space-level supply chain management and engineering services,” said Fred Kornberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. “This is one of a number of key programs that Comtech supports within the global space industry where we have had a presence for over 40 years.”