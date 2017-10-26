© GTK Electronics Production | October 26, 2017
GTK's factory in Romania now accredited to ISO 9001:2015
The electronic solutions provider has announced that its manufacturing facility in Romania has been accredited to the ISO 9001:2015 standard.
This wholly-owned GTK facility, which opened just under 12 months ago, is located in Craiova and focuses on cable assembly and high level assembly production. The Romania facility mirrors the production scheduling and data collection systems used in the company’s UK manufacturing facility; meaning that the company can select which ever manufacturing location that makes the most sense for the customer.
Chas Shale, business manager for cable assemblies at GTK, said, “We are delighted to have achieved this ISO accreditation in less than a year at our Romanian facility. Output from this factory is increasing dramatically and allows us to service our customers in mainland Europe directly. This manufacturing facility is part of our global footprint; it enables us to be extremely agile in our approach to manufacturing cable assemblies, and allows us to deliver competitively priced custom cable assemblies anywhere in the world.”
