Libra Industries hires Senior PCB Designer

Libra Industries, a privately held EMS provider, says it has hired Alan Vannasy as a Senior PCB Designer.

Vannasy is an electronics packaging designer with more than 12 years of experience in the design and development of new mechanical designs and printed circuit board designs, from initial concept to production.



Steve Schwaebler, Libra Industries’ VP of Operations stated: “We are excited about Alan joining our design team. His wealth of experience and industry knowledge will make him a key addition to the Libra Industries family. I’m confident that Alan will play a vital role in providing and implementing high quality customer service and solutions to our clients.”