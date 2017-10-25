© stevanovicigor dreamstime.com Analysis | October 25, 2017
Chinese LED chip suppliers take 54% of production in 2017
The total global LED chip production capacity has entered a new peak expansionary phase in 2017, according to the latest LED market supply and demand analysis by LEDinside, a division of TrendForce.
This recent surge of capacity expansion for LED chips has been a response to the rising demand from Chinese LED package suppliers that had started raising their production capacities earlier in 2016.
With Chinese LED chip suppliers recommencing their capacity building activities, LEDinside estimates that the number of MOCVD chambers (based on the standard K465i design) installed worldwide this year will be 401. This would represent the largest chip capacity increase since 2011.
“At the start of 2017, major Chinese LED chip makers including San’an Optoelectronics, HC SemiTek and Aucksun revealed that during the year they will be carrying out major capacity expansion plans,” said Roger Chu, research director of LEDinside. “We estimate that the new processing operations set up by the domestic chip makers will push China’s representation in the global MOCVD capacity to 54%.”
Images and Data: © Trendforce.
With Chinese LED chip suppliers recommencing their capacity building activities, LEDinside estimates that the number of MOCVD chambers (based on the standard K465i design) installed worldwide this year will be 401. This would represent the largest chip capacity increase since 2011.
“At the start of 2017, major Chinese LED chip makers including San’an Optoelectronics, HC SemiTek and Aucksun revealed that during the year they will be carrying out major capacity expansion plans,” said Roger Chu, research director of LEDinside. “We estimate that the new processing operations set up by the domestic chip makers will push China’s representation in the global MOCVD capacity to 54%.”
Images and Data: © Trendforce.
Kitron’s Q3 report shows continued strong growth "Kitron continues to gain market share. I see this as a validation of the operational improvements...
Chinese LED chip suppliers take 54% of production in 2017 The total global LED chip production capacity has entered a new peak expansionary phase...
Delphi acquires autonomous driving startup for $450 million Delphi Automotive has signed an agreement to acquire nuTonomy, Inc. for an upfront purchase price of USD 400 million and earn-outs totalling approximately USD 50 million.
Elmatica appoints new Customer Service Manager An increase in business and a focus on compliance has led to adjustments in the customer...
Stadler expands with new plant in Salt Lake City Stadler is building a new plant in Salt Lake City, USA. The total amount of the investment...
Kalashnikov – now a producer of e-bikes? Yes, you read that correctly. The Kalashnikov Group, the manufacturer of one of the worlds most famous automatic rifles, is now producing electric motorcycles.
NKT to restore power cable between Denmark and Norway NKT has won the turnkey service repair order of the Skagerrak 2 offshore cable...
North American billings shoot past 2016 level North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.03...
Sponsored content by JBC ToolsJBC revolutionizes the soldering industry with pioneering traceability and control software *The company has designed a new technology called ‘JBC Net’ to provide greater control and foster traceability of the production process in hand soldering. *The application is available in four solutions that adapt to the needs of every...
MTS selects Ericsson to prepare network for 5G and IoT Ericsson and MTS, a Russian telecommunications operator, have agreed to upgrade the...
Benchmark Electronics moves HQ to Arizona After a six-month, extensive site selection process, Benchmark Electronics has...
Tesla: One step closer to producing cars in China The electric car maker has reaffirmed that it is talking with the Shanghai municipal...
Sources: Cisco nears another big acquisition Network solutions provider Cisco is reportedly nearing a deal to acquire BroadSoft Inc, a US...
Third consecutive quarter of growth for Benchmark EMS provider Benchmark’s revenues for the third quarter exceeded the company’s...
Kitron signs contract with Kongsberg Maritime EMS provider Kitron have signed a frame agreement with Kongsberg Maritime with a...
Boeing invests in unmanned systems technology company Boeing has made an investment in Near Earth Autonomy, a Pittsburgh-based company focused on developing a portfolio of technologies that enable safe and reliable autonomous flight.
Danfoss prepares the startup of power modules in NY Back in March 2017, Danfoss stated it would establish production of SiC power...
LG and Qualcomm team up on connected car solutions The two companies will establish a joint research center in South Korea to develop 5G for vehicle...
Celestica appoints new Chief Financial Officer EMS provider Celestica, the appointed Mandeep Chawla as the company's Chief Financial...
Intel collaborated with Flex on Health Application Platform Intel has recently launched its Health Application Platform (HAP), an application software...
Proto Labs Europe names new VP and MD Proto Labs, a provider of rapid prototyping and on-demand production, as named Bjoern...
Foxconn starts shipping iPhone X EMS-giant Foxconn, has reportedly started shipping iPhone X devises. However the...
Mycronic records highest order intake ever for a single quarter The Swedish company reports high order intake for the third quarter of the year. A strong...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments