NKT to restore power cable between Denmark and Norway
NKT has won the turnkey service repair order of the Skagerrak 2 offshore cable, which was damaged in July, from the Norwegian system operator Statnett.
The service operation is scheduled to begin in October. The Skagerrak 2 offshore cable is part of the four links connecting Norway and Denmark transporting renewable energy between the countries.
The power cable system provider is going to repair the Skagerrak 2 cable which is one of the four links connecting Norway and Denmark, bringing renewable energy to both countries’ energy mix.
The cable between Kristiansand in Norway and Tjele in Denmark was damaged in end-July due to external impact and NKT is going to do a turnkey repair on the 250 kV mass impregnated (MI) high-voltage direct current (HVDC) cable system. The repair will include everything from project management, jointing engineering, marine engineering and supply of jointing material to the full repair operation. The cable laying vessel NKT Victoria will be used for the offshore operation scheduled to be carried out in October and November this year.
“We are very pleased to be working with Statnett to get the link operational as soon as possible so the energy connection between Norway and Denmark is fully restored. It is a challenging time of the year to do a high-precision offshore operation but with the technological capabilities of our vessel NKT Victoria and the experienced organisation we can manage the operation and help Statnett reduce the down time of the cable,” says Oliver Schlodder, Executive Vice President, Head of NKT Service and Accessories.
