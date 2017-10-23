North American billings shoot passed 2016 level

© dmitry bomshtein dreamstime.com

North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.03 billion in billings worldwide in September 2017 (three-month average basis), according to SEMI's Equipment Market Data Subscription (EMDS) Billings Report.

Billings (3-mo. avg) YoY April 2017 $2,136.4 46.3% May 2017 $2,270.5 41.8% June 2017 $2,300.3 34.1% July 2017 $2,269.7 32.9% August 2017 (final) $2,181.8 27.7% September 2017 (prelim) $2,031.1 36.0%

SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in September 2017 was USD 2.03 billion. The billings figure is 6.9 percent lower than the final August 2017 level of USD 2.18 billion, and is 36.0 percent higher than the September 2016 billings level of USD 1.49 billion."Global semiconductor equipment billings of North American headquartered suppliers for September were $2.0 billion, down 12 percent from the peak level set in June of this year," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “Total billings through the first three quarters of this amazing year have surpassed total billings for all of 2016."The SEMI Billings report uses three-month moving averages of worldwide billings for North American-based semiconductor equipment manufacturers. Billings figures are in millions of U.S. dollars.