Benchmark Electronics moves HQ to Arizona
After a six-month, extensive site selection process, Benchmark Electronics has decided to locate its new corporate headquarters in the heart of Tempe, Arizona.
The company announced relocation plans to Arizona from Angleton, Texas in April of this year and expects to add about 500 new jobs to the greater Phoenix area over the next five years.
Groundbreaking for the new site is expected to begin before the end of the year with an expected completion date in early 2019. The new headquarters will house the corporate leadership team and key corporate functions in finance, human resources, legal, marketing, operations, and supply chain. Benchmark’s Internet of Things (IoT) and RF and high-speed design centres of innovation will also transition to the new location.
“This is an exciting time for our company as we look forward to our new headquarters, which will allow us to grow in a single, cohesive location,” said Paul J. Tufano, president and CEO of Benchmark Electronics.
“ASU’s partnership with Benchmark is an example of universities and corporations working together to foster an innovative ecosystem that benefits students, businesses and communities,” said Sethuraman Panchanathan, executive vice president of Knowledge Enterprise Development and chief research and innovation officer at Arizona State University. “We are looking forward to joining forces with Benchmark and offering multidisciplinary problem-solving teams of faculty and students, developing innovative and impactful solutions, and creating new high technology jobs in Greater Phoenix”
“Tempe is known as a destination for tech companies, such as Microsoft, Amazon, GoDaddy and now Benchmark,” Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell said. “We appreciate Benchmark’s investment in Tempe and the jobs they are bringing to our community.”
