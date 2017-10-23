© batman2000 dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 23, 2017
Third consecutive quarter of growth for Benchmark
EMS provider Benchmark’s revenues for the third quarter exceeded the company’s guidance and also marked the third consecutive quarter of YoY revenue growth.
Benchmark ended its third quarter 2017 with net sales of USD 604 million, an increase from USD 574 million during the same period last year. Net income for the quarter amounted to USD 18 million, a slight decrease from last years USD 22 million. Operating margin ended up at 3.4% during the third quarter of 2017, compared to 3.1% during the same period last year.
“I am pleased by the Company’s performance in the third quarter, meeting or exceeding each of our commitments. Revenues exceeded our guidance and marked the third consecutive quarter that we experienced year‐on‐year revenue growth,” said Paul Tufano, Benchmark’s President and CEO.
“As we work to reposition the Company to achieve our business model objectives, we remain focused on the key initiatives critical to our success, namely the optimization of our global network; the implementation of our market‐sector sales organization; and the expansion of our engineering and solutions capabilities,” added Tufano.
Benchmark is also announcing that Don Adam, Chief Financial Officer, will be retiring from the Company. A search for his successor is currently underway.
