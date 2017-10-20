© Celestica

Celestica appoints new Chief Financial Officer

EMS provider Celestica, the appointed Mandeep Chawla as the company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Chawla has been Celestica's interim CFO since June and was appointed following a search process that included both external and internal candidates. Since joining Celestica in 2010, Mr. Chawla has held progressively senior roles in the organisation, most recently as Senior Vice President, Finance. Prior to joining Celestica, he held finance positions with MDS Inc, Tyco International, and General Electric.



"We are delighted to have Mandeep step into the Chief Financial Officer role," said Rob Mionis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. "Mandeep is an exceptional leader who has already been playing a critical role in driving Celestica's strategy as we chart our company's transformation. His depth of understanding of our business and our markets will make him a valuable addition to our executive leadership team."