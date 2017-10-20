© Intel Electronics Production | October 20, 2017
Intel collaborated with Flex on Health Application Platform
Intel has recently launched its Health Application Platform (HAP), an application software platform that can be used by remote care solution providers to enable a variety of remote health care usage models.
Remote patient care encompasses a variety of care modalities that are provided to a patient outside of a clinical setting. The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) has been a huge boon to the health care industry.
To make the Intel HAP platform readily available to solution providers, Intel has collaborated with manufacturing solutions provider Flex.
Flex collaborated with Intel to create an IoT compute engine offering a connected device that provides wireless connectivity to verified peripherals like blood pressure and glucose monitors, pulse oximeters, weight scales and more. This solution aims to enable health care solution providers to bring transformative remote care solutions to market.
Once configured by the health care solution provider, solutions based on the IoT compute engine can work right out of the box. After receipt from their care provider, the equipment can simply be plugged in by patients and their families to get it up and running.
To make the Intel HAP platform readily available to solution providers, Intel has collaborated with manufacturing solutions provider Flex.
Flex collaborated with Intel to create an IoT compute engine offering a connected device that provides wireless connectivity to verified peripherals like blood pressure and glucose monitors, pulse oximeters, weight scales and more. This solution aims to enable health care solution providers to bring transformative remote care solutions to market.
Once configured by the health care solution provider, solutions based on the IoT compute engine can work right out of the box. After receipt from their care provider, the equipment can simply be plugged in by patients and their families to get it up and running.
Boeing invests in unmanned systems technology company Boeing has made an investment in Near Earth Autonomy, a Pittsburgh-based company focused on developing a portfolio of technologies that enable safe and reliable autonomous flight.
Danfoss prepares the startup of power modules in NY Back in March 2017, Danfoss stated it would establish production of SiC power...
LG and Qualcomm team up on connected car solutions The two companies will establish a joint research center in South Korea to develop 5G for vehicle...
Celestica appoints new Chief Financial Officer EMS provider Celestica, the appointed Mandeep Chawla as the company's Chief Financial...
Intel collaborated with Flex on Health Application Platform Intel has recently launched its Health Application Platform (HAP), an application software...
Proto Labs Europe names new VP and MD Proto Labs, a provider of rapid prototyping and on-demand production, as named Bjoern...
Foxconn starts shipping iPhone X EMS-giant Foxconn, has reportedly started shipping iPhone X devises. However the...
Mycronic records highest order intake ever for a single quarter The Swedish company reports high order intake for the third quarter of the year. A strong...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeConformal Coatings: The Definitive Guide Of Application Methods Conformal Coating application is AS important, if not MORE important than selecting the right material for your application. Even the best conformal coating, if it is applied poorly will provide inadequate levels of protection.
A decision has been made - Northvolt will build its factory here The Swedish company has finally announced where it intends to build its massive battery manufacturing facility. It’s been a tight race between the final two Swedish cities, but the ultimate choice landed on…
Ten Pao opens Hungarian manufacturing plant A new 2’600 square metre electronics plant was recently inaugurated Miskolc, northeast...
Insight Equity acquires VirTex Enterprises An affiliate of Insight Equity Holdings LLC, the Southlake, Texas headquartered private...
Praxair signs long-term agreement to supply nitrogen to... Praxair, Inc., an industrial gas company, has signed a long-term agreement to supply...
Yaskawa France invests in new headquarters Yaskawa’s new EUR 5.5 million headquarters is scheduled for completion in late 2018. The...
Cobham wins contract for KF-X antenna suite Cobham Antenna Systems has been awarded a contract from Korean Aerospace Industries Ltd...
Saab and ST Electronics team up on centre of excellence in Singapore Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics) and Saab Digital Air...
Nordic Semiconductor drives Noca’s investment Norwegian manufacturer, Noca, has recently invested in new machinery allowing the company...
LEM optimises its engineering and production footprint LEM, a provider of solutions for measuring electrical parameters, is continuing to...
Jabil achieves electronics recycling certifications Jabil’s Environmental Technologies business unit has achieved Responsible Recycling...
Magna joins BMW, Intel and Mobileye alliance The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye are on a mission to deliver a self-driving, flexible...
Volvo Cars and Geely are challenging Tesla Volvo Cars and its owner Geely Holding will jointly invest EUR 640 million to support the initial phase of Polestar’s product, brand and industrial development.
Hella start building new electronics plant in Lithuania The company is experiencing a growing demand for electronics components which has required...
Safran celebrates expansion of Sarasota, Florida facility The expansion of Safran Electrical & Power’s facility in Sarasota, Florida is now standing complete.
Linde opens new remanufacturing centre in the Czech Republic Linde Material Handling has opened a new remanufacturing center in Velké Bílovice near...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments