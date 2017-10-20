© Intel

Intel collaborated with Flex on Health Application Platform

Intel has recently launched its Health Application Platform (HAP), an application software platform that can be used by remote care solution providers to enable a variety of remote health care usage models.

Remote patient care encompasses a variety of care modalities that are provided to a patient outside of a clinical setting. The advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) has been a huge boon to the health care industry.



To make the Intel HAP platform readily available to solution providers, Intel has collaborated with manufacturing solutions provider Flex.



Flex collaborated with Intel to create an IoT compute engine offering a connected device that provides wireless connectivity to verified peripherals like blood pressure and glucose monitors, pulse oximeters, weight scales and more. This solution aims to enable health care solution providers to bring transformative remote care solutions to market.



Once configured by the health care solution provider, solutions based on the IoT compute engine can work right out of the box. After receipt from their care provider, the equipment can simply be plugged in by patients and their families to get it up and running.