© Proto Labs

Proto Labs Europe names new VP and MD

Proto Labs, a provider of rapid prototyping and on-demand production, as named Bjoern Klaas as Vice President and Managing Director of its European operations effective December 1, 2017. K

Klaas will replace John Tumelty, who will facilitate a smooth transition until his retirement at the end of December.



“Bjoern’s experience in international leadership and his knowledge of the manufacturing industry will be invaluable as we continue to build on the foundation we’ve established in Europe,” said Vicki Holt, President and CEO at Proto Labs. “We’re excited to have Bjoern guiding the way as we expand our global capabilities.”



Over the past five years, Klaas has held key positions with global polymer supplier PolyOne, most recently as the company’s VP and GM for its ColorMatrix Group, headquartered in the United States. Klaas was CEO and GM of Colorant Chromatics through early 2012 and held previous strategic management positions at specialty chemical company Clariant.



Proto Labs launched its manufacturing services in the United Kingdom is 2005 and has since expanded to serve all of Europe with additional manufacturing operations in Germany and Finland.