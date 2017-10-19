© Apple

Foxconn starts shipping iPhone X

EMS-giant Foxconn, has reportedly started shipping iPhone X devises. However the first batches smaller than expected.

Foxconn has shipped off the first batch of 46’500 units from Zhengzhou and Shanghai, heading for the Netherlands and United Arab Emirates respectively, reports DigiTimes citing Chinese-language Xinhuanet.



Apple will start to take pre-sales order on the iPhone X on October 27 and has said it would start delivering the devices on November 3. However, the low number of the first batch would suggest that the new X-mobel might be one of the more “hard-to-get” smartphones on the market these days.



Foxconn has now ramped up its output of the new iPhone flagship from 100’000 units on a weekly basis to 400’000, the report continues. The question now is if this increase will be enough to meet market demand.