October 19, 2017
A decision has been made - Northvolt will build its factory here
The Swedish company has finally announced where it intends to build its massive battery manufacturing facility. It’s been a tight race between the final two Swedish cities, but the ultimate choice landed on…
Well, both. The factory – officially called Northvolt 1 – will be established in the north of Sweden in Skellefteå. However, the company will also have operations in Västerås by establishing its R&D unit – Northvolt Labs – as well as setting up its demonstration line in the city, CEO Peter Carlsson disclosed during a press conference.
This means that Skellefteå will receive a new big employer; about 2'500 new jobs will be created with the massive factory. However, with the set up of Northvolt's R&D lab, Västerås will se about 400 new jobs created.
For those of you who has missed all the reporting about Northvolt, the company is setting out to build the next generation battery factory focused on process innovation, scale and vertical integration. The main objective is to build the world’s greenest battery, with a minimal carbon footprint and with highest ambitions for recycling.
“Europe is rapidly moving towards electrification. Sweden has a unique position to establish large-scale battery production to support this transition with its clean and affordable energy, proximity to raw materials, and a strong industrial tradition deep in its DNA,” said Peter Carlsson, Founder and CEO, Northvolt in a press release.
Skellefteå is part of a raw material and mining cluster in the north of Sweden and has a long history of process manufacturing and recycling. Skellefteå will be the location of Northvolt’s first large-scale lithium-ion battery factory and will serve as the main production site, which includes active material preparation, cell assembly, recycling and auxiliaries. The factory will employ 2'000-2'500 people.
Västerås has a strong standing within energy and electrification. It is home to several multinational companies, including ABB (which Northvolt recently signed a partnership agreement with). Northvolt will establish its R&D facility in Västerås, including a demonstration line which will be used to qualify and industrialize products and processes. The Västerås operations will employ 300-400 people.
“This is the ideal operational set up for Northvolt. It meets the fundamental requirements for a large-scale battery factory, such as access to energy, infrastructure and skilled labour. It will also enable us to leverage a world-class electrification cluster to develop green and cost-efficient batteries together with our customers and partners,” said Peter Carlsson.
The construction of Northvolt’s factory is scheduled to begin during the second half of 2018. Once the first quarter is completed in 2020, it will produce 8 GWh worth of battery capacity per year. The full factory, which will be completed in 2023, will produce 32 GWh per year.
The construction of the demonstration line in Västerås will begin next year and is scheduled to be completed in 2019.
Images: © Nortvolt
Images: © Nortvolt
