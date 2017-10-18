© Yaskawa France

Yaskawa France invests in new headquarters

Yaskawa’s new EUR 5.5 million headquarters is scheduled for completion in late 2018. The new building, situated in the commune of Le Bignon, south of Nantes, will provide more space for the robotic and automations systems provider.

The new 6’300 square metre headquarters (quite the expansion from the current 4’500 square metre, will provide Yaskawa France 2’000 square metre of space for offices, cafeteria, break/fitness room and collaborative workspaces; the remaining 4’300 square metre will be completely devoted to the workshops.



The project also includes a 1’000 square metre area for training (Yaskawa Academy) and 500 square metre of showroom/R&D.



"As a space designed to drive engagement, the showroom will help us in strengthening relationships with engineering schools, the university and all our other partners," says Xavier Lucas, CEO of Yaskawa France.