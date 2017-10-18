© cobham Electronics Production | October 18, 2017
Cobham wins contract for KF-X antenna suite
Cobham Antenna Systems has been awarded a contract from Korean Aerospace Industries Ltd (KAI) to design and supply the fully conformal antenna suite for the future KF-X, next-generation indigenous multi-role and fighter aircraft.
Unlike traditional antennas which stand proud of the skin of a platform, conformal antennas are built into the skin and allow for reduced drag, improved aerodynamics and reduced life-cycle repair costs. The KF-X conformal antenna suite will offer a full range of Communication, Navigation and Identification (CNI) functionality.
“Cobham is an established market leader in conformal antenna technology and provides platforms with bespoke Communications, Navigations and Identification antennas which deliver high performance and reliability.” David Bulley, Vice President, General Manager of Cobham Antenna Systems said. “The KFX programme is strategically important and this award allows Cobham Antenna Systems to continue to lead the market in the design and supply of airborne antennas and systems for next generation fighter platforms.”
