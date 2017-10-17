© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com Electronics Production | October 17, 2017
Magna joins BMW, Intel and Mobileye alliance
The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye are on a mission to deliver a self-driving, flexible vehicle platform by 2021. Now Magna joins as a technology integrator.
Magna will help automakers industrialise and customise the domain controller designed by BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye.
"Many of the autonomy challenges the industry is facing can't be handled in isolation," said Magna's Chief Technology Officer Swamy Kotagiri. "I am confident that the many strengths brought forward by each partner will contribute to the delivery of a self-driving platform the market can leverage. We are extremely excited to be one of the early integrators bringing our unique capabilities to the platform."
Through this collaboration, the companies plan to provide an autonomous vehicle platform that can be flexible and adoptable for integration by multiple automakers.
"We are very pleased to welcome Magna as the next major industry player to support our non-exclusive platform. This underlines the success story we have been writing over the past year with our unique cooperation and it gives us additional boost in creating a leading ecosystem for the industry of autonomous driving," said Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development, on behalf of the cooperation of BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye.
"Magna has a long-term experience in integrating complex systems seamlessly onto individual vehicle platforms, while securing differentiation for individual OEM customers."
Magna has been a supplier to the BMW Group on a global scale for many years and a contract vehicle manufacturer for them for more than 15 years.
"Many of the autonomy challenges the industry is facing can't be handled in isolation," said Magna's Chief Technology Officer Swamy Kotagiri. "I am confident that the many strengths brought forward by each partner will contribute to the delivery of a self-driving platform the market can leverage. We are extremely excited to be one of the early integrators bringing our unique capabilities to the platform."
Through this collaboration, the companies plan to provide an autonomous vehicle platform that can be flexible and adoptable for integration by multiple automakers.
"We are very pleased to welcome Magna as the next major industry player to support our non-exclusive platform. This underlines the success story we have been writing over the past year with our unique cooperation and it gives us additional boost in creating a leading ecosystem for the industry of autonomous driving," said Klaus Fröhlich, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG for Development, on behalf of the cooperation of BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye.
"Magna has a long-term experience in integrating complex systems seamlessly onto individual vehicle platforms, while securing differentiation for individual OEM customers."
Magna has been a supplier to the BMW Group on a global scale for many years and a contract vehicle manufacturer for them for more than 15 years.
Cobham wins contract for KF-X antenna suite Cobham Antenna Systems has been awarded a contract from Korean Aerospace Industries Ltd...
Saab and ST Electronics team up on centre of excellence in Singapore Singapore Technologies Electronics Limited (ST Electronics) and Saab Digital Air...
Nordic Semiconductor drives Noca’s investment Norwegian manufacturer, Noca, has recently invested in new machinery allowing the company...
LEM optimises its engineering and production footprint LEM, a provider of solutions for measuring electrical parameters, is continuing to...
Sponsored content by CIAMagnetic Connective Wireless Charging and Data Transfer Magconn is an innovative connection technology, it is a simple and safe low cost alternative to Induction Charging and Conductive wireless charging, with all the benefits of a direct plug in connection, even for data transmission, data...
Jabil achieves electronics recycling certifications Jabil’s Environmental Technologies business unit has achieved Responsible Recycling...
Magna joins BMW, Intel and Mobileye alliance The BMW Group, Intel and Mobileye are on a mission to deliver a self-driving, flexible...
Volvo Cars and Geely are challenging Tesla Volvo Cars and its owner Geely Holding will jointly invest EUR 640 million to support the initial phase of Polestar’s product, brand and industrial development.
Hella start building new electronics plant in Lithuania The company is experiencing a growing demand for electronics components which has required...
Safran celebrates expansion of Sarasota, Florida facility The expansion of Safran Electrical & Power’s facility in Sarasota, Florida is now standing complete.
Linde opens new remanufacturing centre in the Czech Republic Linde Material Handling has opened a new remanufacturing center in Velké Bílovice near...
Gintech, NSP and Solartech merger to contribute to Taiwan’s... The three Taiwanese solar companies signed an MOU on October 16 announcing their...
Nano Dimension sells 3D printer to University of Technology Sydney Israeli 3D printing electronics company, Nano Dimension, has received a purchase order for a...
Europlacer opens French factory expansion During the last week of September, Europlacer’s manufacturing base and French...
Sparton and Ultra Electronics USSI JV awarded new contracts Sparton Corporation and Ultra Electronics USSI, a subsidiary of Ultra Electronics, have been...
NAND flash market to regain balance in 2018 Demand has exceeded supply in the global NAND Flash market for six consecutive quarters...
Hidria and Orchid team up on electro mobility solutions of the future To reduce both energy costs and pollution, a growing number of countries are turning to green...
Sponsored content by ElectrolubeConformal Coatings: The Definitive Guide Of Application Methods Conformal Coating application is AS important, if not MORE important than selecting the right material for your application. Even the best conformal coating, if it is applied poorly will provide inadequate levels of protection.
Ford starts European production of the new EcoSport SUV Ford Motor Company says it has started production of the new Ford EcoSport small SUV at its...
Daimler invests €600 million in Brazil venture Daimler’s Brazilian subsidiary, Mercedes-Benz do Brasil, will be investing around EUR 600 million...
Arkema reflects on the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey In the wake of the recent flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas, Arkema...
Why service robots are booming worldwide Sales in service robots for professional use will increase 12 percent by the end of 2017 to a...
Spanish EMS improves throughput with Sawyer Robot Spanish EMS-provider P4Q Electronics is increasing production throughput by 25 percent by deploying Rethink Robotics’ Sawyer to test printed circuit boards.
Philips reaches consent decree for defibrillator manufacturing in the U.S. Philips North America LLC reached an agreement on a consent decree with the U.S...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments