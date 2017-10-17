© Linde

Linde opens new remanufacturing centre in the Czech Republic

Linde Material Handling has opened a new remanufacturing center in Velké Bílovice near Brno. The plant specializes in the refurbishment of used industrial trucks for the Central and Eastern European sales region.

The center in Velké Bílovice currently comprises an area of more than 4’500 square meters and offers a reconditioning capacity for 1’000 forklifts annually. In addition, there is an option of expanding to a total area of 6’250 square meters which would allow for an increase in capacity to 1’500 forklifts. Currently the facility has around 40 employees.