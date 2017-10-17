© Nano Dimension

Nano Dimension sells 3D printer to University of Technology Sydney

Israeli 3D printing electronics company, Nano Dimension, has received a purchase order for a DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D printer from its distribution partner Emona Instruments Pty Ltd and the University of Technology Sydney.

University of Technology Sydney will be the first academic institution in the Asia-Pacific region to install a DragonFly 2020 Pro 3D printer. The printer will enable advanced research into 3D printed electronics.



This sale is supported by Emona Instruments Pty Ltd, a supplier of electronic test and measuring instruments, 3D printers and additive manufacturing solutions. In August 2017 Nano Dimension announced that it intends to collaborate with Emona Instruments Pty Ltd, to develop the commercial and service infrastructure to commence sales of the DragonFly 2020 3D printer in Australia and New Zealand. This agreement is a part of Nano Dimension’s transition to commercial sales.